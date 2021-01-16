VOD news brings you the best releases of the week on Netflix, HBO, Amazon Prime Video … And also Disney + or Apple TV +, among others, as long as they accompany the launches. And accompany: of WandaVision to what is released on other platforms, this week there are plenty of news to choose from.

We open with Disney +, which barely brings a couple of new chapters of the series that it already had on air, but which eclipses the rest of the platforms with the premiere of WandaVision, the new Marvel series and the first produced by the studios responsible for the Marvel Cinematic Universe (UCM), whose taquizallos on the big screen have broken all records.

It should be noted that although I refer to the series as WandaVision, its original title in English, arrives in Spain translated as Scarlet Witch and Vision, which seems to me an incomprehensible mistake since both characters have become known through the movies -the comics were read by four geeks in comparison- and in them there is no Scarlet Witch that is worth, only Wanda. So I keep WandaVision.

And what does it offer WandaVision, you ask yourself? At the moment only the first two chapters have been released … and several trailers, which also give clues: a comedy from the 50s based on secondary characters from the UCM? Well yes … and no, because although what can already be seen follows that line, similar to the Haunted From the 60s, the trailers point to a temporary evolution towards the sitcoms of the eighties and something else. Because of course, keeping the starter proposal until the end of the series would be full-blown suicide: people want to see superheroes … and they will.

Starring Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany in the roles of Scarlet Witch and Vision that they already played in the Avengers movies, WandaVision Every little bit he lets a glimpse of something else going on and he’s not smiling at all. We will discover it weekly in doses of half an hour, which is how long each chapter lasts. For the rest, it is a curious and somewhat daring way of taking the UCM to a different format. Paints well.

New chapters:

Marvel Studios Legends (T1)

The Simpson (T31)

Enter catalog:

We continue with the Netflix offer for this week, which as usual consists of a lot of filler -all exclusive, yes- and a couple of outstanding content.

The highlight for being the first blockbuster of the year on Netflix is Discovered, a sci-fi action movie starring another actor known for his role in the MCU, Anthony Mackie (The Hawk). Unfortunately, it is a mess to see and forget and I no longer know if Netflix does not have an eye for action movies, because except for some exceptions, all they get is shooting bad; or it is the null charisma of Mackie that carries the film with it.

On the other hand, Netflix premieres the third season of (Disenchantment, Matt Groening’s animated series with which this section began more than two years ago. And yes: it does not reach the level of a cultural phenomenon like The Simpson and neither to the of Futurama, but it is a worthy iteration of both in its own spirit.

More exclusive content:

Night stalker: on the hunt for a serial killer (T1). «Los Angeles, 1985. A ruthless serial killer, faithful acolyte of evil, lurks beneath the sunny glamor of the city. And two inspectors won’t rest until they catch him. “

New chapters:

Star Trek: Discovery (T3)

Enter catalog:

2012

Dawson grows (T1-T6)

Let me out

Escape room

Kin

Kuroko no basket (T1)

The Legend of Korra (T4)

Sniper: Drug Trafficking

We continue with Amazon Prime Video, which also brings, in addition to the usual pile of movies and, this time, some well-known anime series, several premieres that may interest you.

Of everything that Prime Video premieres this week we highlight the third season of American Gods, the adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s graphic novel that had everything to be a hit: an interesting story, a first-rate production, a great cast … I still wonder why it is – or it seems to me – so sovereignly boring.

More exclusive content:

The wedding year . “The relationship of Mara (Sarah Hyland), a young woman with a fear of commitment, is put to the test when she and her new boyfriend go to 7 weddings in the same year.”

. “The relationship of Mara (Sarah Hyland), a young woman with a fear of commitment, is put to the test when she and her new boyfriend go to 7 weddings in the same year.” The elevator . “On the surface Sito and Ana are a happy couple. When Sito runs away from a fight, Ana follows him to the elevator. They argue until they reach floor 0, but instead of leaving, they return to floor 10 and the same discussion is repeated. They are trapped in a space-time loop. “

. “On the surface Sito and Ana are a happy couple. When Sito runs away from a fight, Ana follows him to the elevator. They argue until they reach floor 0, but instead of leaving, they return to floor 10 and the same discussion is repeated. They are trapped in a space-time loop. “ Oh, James May cooks! (T1). James May is not a cook. And that’s the point: you don’t have to be a great cook to make delicious food. “

(T1). James May is not a cook. And that’s the point: you don’t have to be a great cook to make delicious food. “ One Night in Miami … “Fiction chronicle about an incredible night in which icons Muhammad Ali, Malcolm X, Sam Cooke and Jim Brown meet and discuss their role in the civil rights movement and the cultural revolt of the 1960s.”

New chapters:

Enter catalog:

Goodbye world

Attack the titans (T3)

(T3) Year of grace

Four against the bank

Camelot Dragons

The tale of tales

The salary of fear

Ma’s basement

School of Rock

Scandal on the set

Gunshot

A million years ago

Haikyu! (T1)

Lunar impact

Hell in the pacific

Jupiter’s moon

The bridal suite

Wind wounds

The Possible Lives of Mr. Nobody

Summer follies

Lord jim

The two jakes

Matria

My italian family

Nomadic motorcycle

Gold

Overlord

Little big problem

Poseidon rex

Gates to hell

Richard III

Slayers Revolution (T1)

Night soldier

Super Shark

Telmo and Tula: Little Cooks (T1)

Tokyo ghoul (T1-T3)

(T1-T3) Storm of the past

Three colors: White

Tuaregs, the warriors of the dunes

I was Montgomery’s double

Yû Yû Hakusho (The warriors of the afterlife)

At VOD news This week there is also room for Apple TV +, which premieres the new season of one of its original series.

Directed among others by M. Night Shyamalan, Servant It is not only the most sinister series that Apple TV + has produced to date: it is sinister no matter how you look at it and depending on the type of person you are, only with the trailer can you be worth it (here you go the one from the first season). So you are warned. A chapter per week.

New chapters:

And we finish with HBO, which this week just premieres a couple of documentaries … while saying goodbye to the fantastic -in all senses of the term- 30 coins.

More exclusive content:

Tiger (T1). “Two-part documentary that illuminates in great detail the rise, fall, and epic return of world icon Tiger Woods.”

(T1). “Two-part documentary that illuminates in great detail the rise, fall, and epic return of world icon Tiger Woods.” Under the Grapefruit Tree: The CC Sabathia Story. “An Intimate Look at the Life and Career of Cartsen Baseball Superstar Charles Sabathia Jr.”

New chapters:

Enter catalog: