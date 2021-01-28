Viewers of the BBC news bulletin took notice of an unexpected detail in the guest’s house, who was being interviewed via video link. There was a dildo on one of the shelves of the closet, according to The Mirror.

Reporters questioned Cardiff resident Yvette Amos about what she does in self-isolation and how she copes with the psychological problems of forced retreat.

Many Twitter users noticed a sex toy on the shelf, which contained books and board games, among other things. They were quick to share their observations on the social network. Most of the viewers reacted positively to what they saw, some jokingly offered Amos to clean up the apartment. Others felt sorry for the heroine of the plot because of her loneliness during the quarantine.

Earlier, the network laughed at the picture of the girl in the Tinder profile. Users noticed an unexpected detail in the photo that amused them: a half-naked photographer was displayed in the mirror.