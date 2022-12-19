The Juventus team continues to work in view of the next championship matches. Don’t miss the latest from the medical ward: the point

The Juventus team went down to the Dacia Arena pitch yesterday evening for their third pre-season match in view of the resumption of the championship. The team gave everything on the playing field, but failed to achieve a positive result despite a good sacrifice game. Just as the match seemed to be drawing to a close, a mistake by Simone Pafundi opened up the field for the attacker Inaki Williams who didn’t have to be asked and scored the goal that earned the final victory. Now we need to think about next Friday’s match against Lecce. The latest from the Juventus training camps and above all from the infirmary.

The first player who can’t wait to get back on the playing field is the central defender Rodrigo Becao. The Brazilian talent has been out for some time and now the time has finally come to be able to return to playing at a high level. From the injury suffered against the biancocelesti of Maurice Sarri he was never able to return to the pitch and as a result he recovered his form calmly during this forced break due to the World Cup. Now the date for his return to the field has finally come out and we are talking about Monday. Tomorrow, barring unforeseen events, he should go back to training with all his teammates. See also Ancelotti: "Benzema from Ballon d'Or? I don't think there are more doubts"

Gerard Deulofeu — The Spanish playmaker he suffered a completely different injury, but he worked hard to be back as soon as possible and today he too has a date for his return to the playing field. Also for the second striker there is talk of a return scheduled for Mondayi.e. tomorrow afternoon. Only in 24 hours will we have definitive confirmation, but to date these two returns are fundamental for the championship. In the meantime, don’t miss out on all the assessments given last night. Here are the Udinese-Bilbao report cards <<<

December 18

