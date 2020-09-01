The following are current developments relating to the virus pandemic:

09.50 a.m. – WHO does not expect a return to full lockdowns in Europe to combat the corona pandemic. Outbreaks could be managed with local locks, says Hans Kluge, WHO regional director for Europe, the broadcaster Sky News. “The day we will beat the pandemic is not necessarily the vaccine, but when we learn to live with it. And that can be tomorrow.” He does not expect any major curfews in the coming months to avoid a second wave of infections. “I am optimistic, but we cannot rule out local lockdowns.”

9.54 a.m. – In Russia, the number of positive corona tests rises to more than one million. According to the authorities, 4,729 new cases have been added in the past 24 hours. 123 more people died who tested positive.

9:38 a.m. British pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca expands its agreement with Oxford Biomedica to produce its potential corona vaccine. Oxford Biomedica will receive an upfront payment of £ 15 million from AstraZeneca to reserve production capacity at its plant, the biotech company said. Oxford could also receive an additional £ 35 million plus certain material costs for production through the end of 20201 under the new contract. AstraZeneca’s vaccine is one of the most promising candidates in the race for a corona vaccine.



8:01 a.m. – Contrary to previous hopes, the rheumatism drug Kevzara from the French pharmaceutical company Sanofi and its partner Regeneron is not suitable for the treatment of Covid-19 infections. The corporations declared the plans failed and ended the studies. It has been shown that the drug does not help, said Sanofi.



07:56 a.m. – Four other people who tested positive for the coronavirus died in Germany. As the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) announced, the number of deaths rose to 9,302. The number of positive tests increased by 1218 to 243,599.



07:36 a.m. – Starting today, all residents of Hong Kong can have their coronavirus tested free of charge. The initiative was initiated by China. It is therefore met with skepticism in the Hong Kong health system and among the population. Some activists have called for a boycott.



4:00 a.m. – In view of the slow start-up of the federal program for small businesses in need in the Corona crisis, Bavaria is demanding that the federal government make improvements to the bridging aid. “It is necessary to loosen the previous strict regulations in the interests of companies, so that more companies can benefit from state aid than currently,” said Bavaria’s Minister of Economic Affairs Hubert Aiwanger of the newspaper “Augsburger Allgemeine” (Tuesday edition). “The entry requirement with a drop in sales of 60 percent or more in April and May compared to the previous year is too strict and inflexible.” Some industries such as stand builders, showmen or travel agencies would otherwise go bankrupt. So far, only one percent of the originally planned 24.6 billion euros has actually flowed from the rescue program to companies affected by the Corona crisis.



12:43 a.m. – The vaccine candidate AZD1222 from pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca has started the clinical phase III study in the USA with 30,000 subjects. The study is funded by the US government, announced the London-listed company. According to the company, two groups of participants received either two doses of AZD1222 or a saline solution every four weeks to check the effectiveness. The subjects would be assigned to the test groups at random.

rtr