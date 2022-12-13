A sad announcement that shocked the whole world. The condition of the famous actor Bruce Willis worsens day by day

He had announced his retirement from the scene last March, unfortunately the latest news disclosed on the famous actor Bruce Willisare not at all relieving.

According to what was released by the American site Radaronline, it would seem that the star’s health conditions continue to deteriorate. Bruce Willis he would not understand what they tell him the people around him. This holiday season, the actor is spending time with his family, his beautiful wife Emma Heming and their two little girls.

Several American sources also attest that by his side, in this difficult moment of his life, there is also his ex-wife Demi Mooremother of his three previous daughters.

Here is what the newspaper reported:

Right now Emma is her voice and her medium. Some days she’s still the old Bruce, but he’s slipping further and further away. The family hopes for a miracle, because the girls can’t imagine a Christmas without Bruce. The older ones, on the other hand, miss the old father who made fun of their boyfriends and who gave them unsolicited advice. The whole family prays for him and for a Christmas miracle.

The sad announcement of the actor Bruce Willis

In the month of March came the announcement that shocked the whole world. One of the most loved and followed actors has announced theout of the scenedue to an illness that involves a speech impairment and cognitive problems: aphasia.