Justine Jotham tried to divert the investigation by telling about a robbery: during the interrogation the writer confessed to the crime

The news comes from France. The well-known writer and city councilor Justine Jotham she was arrested for her husband’s crime. She had tried to divert the investigation, telling of an attempted robbery, but her version collapsed during the interrogation.

The events happened at four in the morning last Monday. The woman is ran away from home with her 20-month-old daughter in her arms and alarmed the authorities. She said she managed to save herself when robbers entered her house and attacked her husband.

Officers rushed to the family home and found the man now lifeless. He died following several stab wounds. Next to the body, investigators found two knives, a pair of gloves and a laptop.

Thanks to the investigations they soon understood the writer’s lies. Justine Jotham had a cut on hand, compatible with the one on one of the gloves. Eventually, the 37-year-old woman confessed to the crime. She was the one who took the life of the father of her 20-month-old daughter.

Even the reports on the cell phones of both revealed what the relationship between the two was. Disagreements and constant argumentswell hidden behind the image of the perfect family that they had managed to build before the eyes of all those who knew them.

Justine Jotham is very famous in France, she is a successful writer of children’s books it’s a city ​​councilor elected in 2020. She met her husband Patrice Charlemagne in 2014, when she was just a journalist for a local newspaper. She had dedicated an article to him, before starting a beautiful love story. Everyone has always envied their relationship, but recently, perhaps after the birth of the little girl, something had changed. The motive behind the crime it is not yet clear, investigations are ongoing. The writer has been arrested and will have to appear before the judge.