News that has broken the hearts of many. Silvia Longattia well-known Emergency operator, passed away at the age of just 37 due to a sudden illness that struck her while she was in Kabul, Afghanistan.

The sad announcement was released byNGO association through a post on social networks:

Silvia's sudden death left us shocked. Silvia had been with us for many years. She was respected as a colleague and was loved as a person who was always available and attentive to those around her. We are close to her family, her friends, her colleagues who shared her time with her. Our thoughts are constantly with them.

Silvia Longatti has dedicated her life to helping others. She was originally from Prata Camportaccio, in the province of Sondrio, but she was in Afghanistan on behalf of the organization. Before Kabul, she had been to Khartoum, Uganda, Sudan. Always busy like Italian humanitarian worker for Emergency. Always ready to do good and give love into the hearts of those who needed it most.

The news of his untimely death, which occurred due to a sudden and unexpected illness, broke the hearts of many people. Not just those who knew her, because the world needs people like Silvia. In fact, numerous posts were shared on her social networks by those who wanted to say goodbye to her for the last time and sympathize with the pain of her family. Among these, also the First Citizen Davide Tarabini. Here are his words:

We are close to her family, her friends, the colleagues who shared her time with her. Our thoughts are constantly with them. We are dismayed by this tragic news of the passing of our Silvia. Silvia was a cheerful girl, always smiling.

Silvia had published her last post on social media for Women's Day. She passed away while she was doing what she loved most. Her body will now be brought back to Italy and will be entrusted to her family for his own last goodbye.

