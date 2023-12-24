Calculate your personalized quote on DRIVEK

In 2019, the Cybertruck was announced, an electric pickup that Tesla said was designed to have “the utility of a truck and the performance of a sports car.” At the end of November it will begin to be marketed in the North American market. For now in the United States it can be purchased from 60,990 to 99,990 dollars (from 56,226 to 92,179 euros).

It is 5.68 meters long, 2.20 meters wide (2.41 including mirrors), 1.79 meters high and weighs up to 3104 kg. The aerodynamic coefficient is 0.335. The volume of the box, with the additional recesses on the sides and under the flat floor, is 2832 liters (100 cubic feet). It has a length of 1.98 meters and a retractable and lockable roller shutter to protect the load.

Three variants are planned: one with a single engine and rear-wheel drive (Rear-wheel drive, not available until 2025) and two all-wheel drive versions, one with 608 HP (four-wheel drive and two engines) and one with 857 HP ( Cyberbeast, all-wheel drive and three engines).

The Cyberbeast has a range of 515 km, reaches 209 km/h and accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 2.7 seconds. In the all-wheel drive version, these figures are 547 km, 180 km/h and 4.1 seconds. The autonomy can be increased thanks to an optional battery to be placed in the charging area (increases to 705 km and 775 km respectively). The maximum charging power is 250 kW.

There are two interesting innovations in the electricity system. One is that it is the first Tesla with an 800V electrical architecture (like the one used by Porsche in the Taycan or by Hyundai in the Ioniq 5). The other is that Tesla has replaced the 12V mains that powers all of the car's equipment with a 48V mains.

Both have the same goal: to reduce the amount of metal conductors used in wiring: the higher the voltage, the lower the current to obtain a given power. And the lower the current, the smaller the cross section. There are other cars with 48V networks, but they are used to power very specific elements, such as the motors of active stabilizers or those of mild hybridization systems.

The suspensions are equipped with pneumatic height adjustment and can be raised or lowered by 10 centimetres, in both directions, compared to the normal height, for example to be able to load the skip more easily. There is a rear steering system (we don't know if it is available on all three versions), which is also electric, without mechanical connection to any of the four wheels.

The approach angle is 35 degrees, the departure angle is 28 degrees and the ground clearance reaches 43 centimeters in the highest position, which is very high. For example, a Ford Ranger Raptor, which is already a very off-road ready vehicle, has 28 cm of ground clearance, 32.5 degrees of approach angle and 24 degrees of departure angle.

There are five seats in the cockpit (when it was initially shown there were six). As with other Tesla models, the dashboard has a minimalist look and features an 18.5-inch touchscreen in the center. For the rear seats there is another 9.4-inch touchscreen.

Features include a sound system with 15 speakers, two wireless charging surfaces at the front, a 65W USB-C socket at the rear and 120/240V sockets in the charging area. A number of accessories will also be available (Tesla showed off an inflatable tent for the rear area, a roof light bar and a roof rack).

Tesla says the Cybertruck is designed to be tough and durable, and to that end it makes the body out of unpainted, cold-stamped, ultra-strong sheet steel (ultra-strength steel is common in the automotive industry, for areas that need to withstand maximum stresses in the event of an impact). The windows are armored (Tesla armor glass). The appearance of the body is atypical for today's industry, with edges, corners and flat surfaces instead of curves.