News summary | Zelenskyi compared the fight against Russia to defeating Nazi Germany on the eve of Victory Day

According to the Ukrainian Ministry, Russia has stopped complying with the Black Sea Grain Agreement and has stopped grain shipments.

Ukrainian president to Volodymyr Zelensky According to Russia, the forces will be defeated in Ukraine, as the Nazis were defeated in World War II.

“All the old evil that today’s Russia brings back will be defeated as Nazism was defeated. Just as we destroyed evil together then, we will destroy similar evil together now,” the president said Monday in a video statement in front of the war memorial.

Monday marked the anniversary of the surrender of Nazi Germany in 1945. In Russia, Victory Day, which celebrates the end of World War II in Europe, is celebrated on Tuesday, May 9.

In Russia, it has been a big holiday with spectacular parades.

A representative of the Ukrainian intelligence service Andri Yusov According to the Russian security authorities, they may be planning provocations in connection with Victory Day in both Russia and Belarus, the country’s state news agency reported Ukrinform.

Yusov estimates that Russia might be planning provocations aimed at Belarus in order to lure the Belarusian armed forces into the war.

Russia has stopped complying with the Black Sea Grain Agreement, said the ministry responsible for the reconstruction of Ukraine Facebook– account on Monday.

Among other things, they reported on the matter Ukrinform and Ukrainian media Ukrainian Pravda.

According to the ministry, Russia has refused to register and inspect grain transport vessels, which practically stops grain transport.

“This is completely against the terms of the grain agreement,” the ministry said in a statement.

Russia has repeatedly threatened to leave the grain export agreement unless the regulations limiting its own exports are changed.

Negotiations on the extension of the contract are still ongoing. The current contract is about to expire on May 18.

Monday the night before, Russia carried out airstrikes on several different areas in Ukraine, Ukrainian media reported. According to the Ukrainian armed forces, at least three people were killed in attacks targeting ten Ukrainian areas, a Ukrainian newspaper reported Kyiv Independent.

In addition, according to local authorities, at least one person died in the attacks in Odessa, located on the shores of the Black Sea, the news channel reported CNN. The Ukrainian Red Cross said that its warehouse in Odessa was destroyed in an attack on Monday.

The organization said Twitter– on his account that the attack destroyed the aid supplies stored in the thousand square meter building.

Several wounded were also reported from the capital Kyiv and the Kherson region in southern Ukraine.