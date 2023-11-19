News summary | The activities of the Russian border guard are beginning to take shape – this is known from Sunday’s events

The Russian authorities are bringing people from Kostamus to the Finnish border and will not let them back again. According to the researcher, they have hardly changed their activities independently.

The guard the situation at the border crossing point in Kainuu has quickly become hectic, when the Finnish government closed four border crossing points on the southeast border for three months.

The arrival of people in Vartius on bicycles, skateboards and on foot has caused chaotic situations from time to time, and traffic at the border crossing has sometimes even had to be closed.

The watch was closed and opened again – twice

The Kainuu border guard announced at the end of the day that 16 people submitted their asylum applications at the border guard. According to preliminary information, the persons come from Syria, Somalia and Morocco.

The crossing was closed in the evening as scheduled.

Border traffic was restricted in Vartius twice on Sunday, for a total of about three and a half hours.

The head of the guarding border crossing, captain Jouko Kinnusen according to the reason for Sunday’s closure was that the Russian authorities pushed people into the border opening and closed the border barriers behind them.

Kinnunen said on IS’s live broadcast that the behavior of the last group on Saturday evening had seemed like they didn’t even want to come to Finland.

The border crossing point will open as planned on Monday at 8 am.

Captain Jouko Kinnunen, head of the Vartius border station, at the border in Kuhmo on Sunday.

A hotel clerk from Kostamu told about the actions of the border guards

HS found out by calling the hotels in Kostamu how the Russian border guards work with people trying to get to the city.

One interviewed hotel clerk said that the Russian border guards do not let those arriving in the city by car and taxi, but take them directly to the Finnish border.

“They are being monitored. The border guards will take them themselves,” the receptionist said.

On the way from Kostamus to the Finnish border, there are several checkpoints of the Russian border guard, which you should not pass through without a Schengen visa.

The Finnish border authorities have also reported that they have noticed that Russian border guards help people get to the border with incomplete papers.

Two border guards and an asylum seeker in Vartius at dusk on Sunday.

Russian researcher Arkady Moshes: The action has Putin’s approval

Program director of the Foreign Policy Institute Arkady Moshes told HS in an interview on Sunday that the Russian border guard could probably only change its operations as a result of a high-level political decision.

This means that the president Vladimir Putin must have at least accepted the action.

“From Finland, it is impossible to say whether the initiative came from him, but at least approval must have come,” said Moshes.

According to him, Russia wants to create as complicated a crisis as possible for the West, consisting of several different problems.

In an ideal situation for Russia, the West should shift its attention away from the war in Ukraine or even start negotiating with Russia.

Interior Minister Rantanen: Border barriers have “partially” reached the goal

Minister of the Interior Mari Rantanen (ps) confirmed in an interview with HS on Sunday that the Ministry of the Interior is preparing new measures to improve border security.

“I’m not opening them yet at this stage. The matter will be announced when its processing is complete. We will move the matter forward quickly.”

He stated that by closing the border crossing points in Southeast Finland, the desired result has been achieved “partially”. According to the minister, the government’s main goal is still to end the phenomenon.

Temporary barriers have already been built along the eastern border with the help of the Defense Forces.

Finland has also requested additional help from Frontex, the European Border and Coast Guard, to secure the eastern border. Finland and Frontex are negotiating together about what kind of support Finland will receive.

HS working group: Essi Sutinen HS, Hanna Freyborg HS, Alli Halloblad HS, Jenni Jeskanen HS and Pipsa Sinkko-Westerholm HS.