News summary 27.12. | Sweden's NATO standoff continues in Hungary, Consumers' assessments of their own financial situation at their weakest in over 20 years

HS's news summary tells Wednesday's most important news from Finland and the world. The daily summary appears on weekdays at 5 p.m.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan met Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán on December 18 in Budapest.

Sweden's NATO standoff continues in Hungary

HUNGARY of the prime minister Viktor Orbán according to Hungarian MPs are not eager to promote the ratification of Sweden's NATO membership.

Orbán blames Finland for this.

Orbán's accusation against Finland is related to when the Hungarian Parliament decided to ratify Finland's NATO membership last March. Soon after, Finland supported the EU Commission's lawsuit against Hungary.

Consumer confidence has remained low in the Netherlands for almost two years.

Consumers' assessment of their own financial situation is the weakest in more than 20 years

CONSUMERS confidence in the economy remained low in December, says Statistics Finland. Consumer confidence was -13.3 points in December, while the reading was -12.4 in November.

Consumers evaluate both the current situation of their own economy and the situation of the Finnish economy as gloomy.

Consumer confidence was especially weighed down by assessments of their own financial situation, which sank to the lowest level since 2000. More than a third of consumers estimated in December that the state of their own finances was weaker than a year earlier.

Police dog Kuha found a child buried in a pile of snow in Korpilahti.

Police dog Kuha found a boy buried in the snow

POLICE DOG Kuha became a hero at Christmas time, when it found a boy buried in a pile of snow the night before Christmas Eve in Korpilahti in Central Finland. It was already the third time that Kuha has saved a human life, says Kuha's instructor, a senior constable Mikko Nivala.

Earlier, the dog found an elderly man lost in the forest. He was in very poor condition when he was found, but survived the situation.

Other news from Finland and the world

Sports and culture

Kylian Mbappé spent Christmas in snowy Finland

Kylian and Ethan Mbappé both play for PSG.

FOOTBALL French superstar Kylian Mbappé spent Christmas in Finnish Lapland. Janne Honkanen, CEO of Rovaniemi-based tour operator Luxury Action, confirms the matter.

“That's true,” says Honkanen and adds that no more will be said about the visit.

Luxury Action also has operations in Sweden, but Mbappé was specifically in Finnish Lapland. Honkanen also confirms that Mbappé and his entourage have already left the country.

Parasite actor Lee Sun-kyun has died

Lee was best known in the world for the movie Parasite.

SOUTH KOREAN actor Lee Sun-kyun has died, says news agency Yonhap according to Reuters. Lee was 48 years old when he died.

Lee rose to international fame with the 2019 blockbuster Parasite, which made history in 2020 by becoming the first non-English language film to win the Academy Award for Best Picture.

This is what we are talking about today

The attention received by Aki Manninen's trip to Mexico gives many people reason to look in the mirror

Aki Manninen and Rita Niemi-Manninen arrived in Finland from Mexico on the evening of Boxing Day.

Aki Manninen and his family's getting stuck in Mexico became a media spectacle, because that is undoubtedly what Manninen was aiming for, writes Juuso Määttänen in his comment.