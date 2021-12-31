In 2021, democracy suffered a setback in Nicaragua. The political and social crisis that began in 2018 prompted various opposition groups to ally with various political parties to try to compete against Daniel Ortega in the presidential elections. After overcoming disagreements, many opponents ran, but the crackdown on their candidacies thwarted their attempts.

In June, the Sandinista president launched a fierce manhunt against his electoral opponents. He imprisoned the seven presidential candidates one by one, he also imprisoned political leaders, former guerrillas and even businessmen. The year ended with more than 40 people arrested. The ruling party accused them of committing crimes such as treason or money laundering.

Without any strong figure as competition, Ortega won his third presidential re-election and added a fourth consecutive term, with his wife Rosario Murillo as vice president of the country.

After criticism of the controversial victory by different nations and foreign organizations, the president announced the withdrawal of Nicaragua from the Organization of American States (OAS) and broke relations with Taiwan to align with China.

In this new political scenario, experts point out that the opposition, for now disoriented by the arrest of its leaders, will have to reorganize itself under new mechanisms from abroad.

In economic matters, a reduction in public investment and the arrival of new investments to the country are expected. Although remittances and exports will benefit from the post-pandemic rebound effect.

In this context, Daniel Ortega has shown signs of wanting to attend the national dialogue in 2022. However, the outlook continues to be bleak for Nicaraguans. The Sandinista government is heading towards greater international isolation, taking mainland China as a refuge and adjusting its economic policies to ensure permanence in power, under total control of the institutions and the armed forces.