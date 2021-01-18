



An environmental activist breaks into a rally for President-elect Joe Biden, then a Democratic candidate, on October 9, 2020, in Manchester, New Jersey, United States. © Scott Eisen / AFP

Climate change is a reality that knocks on the door of the whole world. And in the last four years he has not received a response from the United States, under the Donald Trump Administration. Democrat Joe Biden, on the other hand, seeks to act in the opposite direction to his predecessor. To begin with, it will reintegrate the country into the Paris Agreement, a multilateral treaty to tackle global warming. Your environmental policies are the hope of many Americans who are on the front lines of this global challenge.