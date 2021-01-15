



The president-elect of the United States, Joe Biden, has already defined a series of proposals to face the emergency caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. © Tom Brenner / Reuters

Joe Biden inherits a United States in the midst of a health crisis. The country is the worst hit in the world by the pandemic so far, with 23.3 million infections and almost 400,000 deaths. The Latino and Afro-descendant population has suffered the harshest effects of the crisis, both due to the difficulty in accessing health services and due to discrimination that has continued to intensify. To face the situation, Biden defined his proposal that, among other things, contemplates the equitable distribution of treatments and vaccines.