Colombia lives complex days. What began as a movement to reject a tax reform called inopportune and aggressive, turned into a clamor for an end to police violence. “They are killing us!”, Shout in the streets thousands of young people mobilized for a week. Although one of the Government’s responses has been to call for dialogue, dozens of complaints about police abuse have been registered at night. The NGO Temblores maintains that 37 people have died during the protests. We analyze the social outbreak in Colombia, its causes and what is expected for the next few days. .

