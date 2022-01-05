The figures on the economic situation in Argentina are overwhelming. According to the latest official data, more than 40% of Argentines are poor and more than 10% are indigent. While the unemployment rate, which is just under 10%, masks a lot of informal, self-employed and low-income employment. Employee wages and the earnings of small self-employed workers have lost purchasing power in an economy with persistently high inflation, which in 2021 will exceed 50%.

However, amid the bleak outlook in Argentina, encouraging data is slowly emerging. There is an increase in economic activity and in the use of the installed capacity of the industry and the economy in 2021 is expected to recover above what it fell in 2020. In the commercial streets, the premises that were empty began to be occupied and there are clear examples of those who found opportunities in the midst of the crisis.

But the slow economic recovery does not translate into an equitable distribution of income. All in a context in which the Government is renegotiating a huge debt with the International Monetary Fund and in which Covid-19 cases began to rise again and it is still not known what the impact of the Omicron variant will be.

Will 2022 have new restrictions that compromise the recovery and deepen the crisis? Or Argentina, with good vaccination levels, will it be able to avoid a new wave and achieve a certain stability? And, beyond the pandemic, what will happen to the International Monetary Fund? Those are the big questions that many Argentines are asking themselves and that time will answer.