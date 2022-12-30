



A Cuban flag flies near the site where several fuel depots caught fire in Matanzas, Cuba. AFP – YAMIL LAGE

For Cuba, 2022 was not easy at all. The pandemic, the US embargo, and currency reforms strongly affected the island’s economy. To this is added a series of meteorological events and accidents that caused great material losses and fatalities. However, the approval of a new family code, which is expected to bring important changes to society, and the creation of its own vaccines to control Covid-19, are the good news that the year that is ending leaves.