Renault expands the 2021 Kangoo range with a new variant with a longer body (4.6 metres) and seating for seven people. It is available with a 131 HP petrol engine, a 95 HP diesel engine and a 122 HP electric version.

The body length of the Grand Kangoo, 4.60 m, is 11.4 cm longer than that of the Kangoo. However, it is still far from the length of the long versions of other passenger vans such as the Ford Grand Tourneo Connect (4.85 m), the Toyota Proace City Verso Family L2 (4.75 m) or the Volkswagen Caddy Maxi (4.85 m ).

The longer wheelbase compared to the Kangoo allows for the installation of three rows of seats with a 2+3+2 layout; the second and third rows are sliding, foldable, removable and equipped with Isofix anchoring points.

If the seats in the two rear rows are not used, the load volume is 3,750 liters and objects up to 3.11 meters long can be accommodated (by folding down the backrests of the front seats).

Another advantage of the Grand Kangoo compared to an SUV is the sliding doors, which leave a very large access opening (18 cm more than the standard Kangoo). The standard tailgate opens vertically with a glass panel, but can be replaced by two asymmetrical doors.

The Grand Kangoo is available with two combustion engines, a 131PS petrol engine (1.3 TCe) and a 95PS diesel engine (1.5 Blue dCi). The petrol engine can be ordered with a seven-speed automatic transmission instead of the six-speed manual.

There is also an electric version – Grand Kangoo E-Tech with 122 HP – with limited autonomy for travel, given that the approved autonomy is 265 km. There is an Eco mode in which power is limited to 76 HP to optimize autonomy.

The battery is recharged at 22 kW in alternating current and 80 kW in direct current. The air conditioning system is a heat pump (a more efficient system than the heating system).