The car is still in the development phase and its design, although it will be very similar to the 2021 prototype of the same name (and also to the original model), has not yet been revealed (it will presumably be presented in February). However, the brand showed some details and released some technical data, such as the approved autonomy of 400 km in the version with the most powerful battery.

Production will begin in autumn 2024, but the R5 R Pass will be available for purchase on 30 November 2023 (at a cost of 150 euros), which will allow you to order your Renault 5 ten days before orders open at public. The price of the most accessible version will start from 25,000 euros.

The platform on which it will be built is called CMF-B EV, developed exclusively for fully electric vehicles but based on the conventional CMF-B, which Renault uses for the Clio and Captur (and also for other Renault Group brands such as Nissan and Mitsubishi ). According to the brand, the production costs of this platform are 30% lower than those of the ZOE, another city-focused electric model. Renault also says that the Renault 5's rear suspension will be a multilink type (a McPherson strut), more elaborate than one with wheels connected by a torsion bar and unusual for vehicles of this type.

The engine will also be an evolution of the one present in both the ZOE and the Megane E-Tech Electric. As in the latter, it is a synchronous type with a winding through which the current is passed, thus creating an electromagnet (without permanent magnets, thus avoiding the use of rare earths). For the moment, Renault has not released any data on the power and torque developed in this car.

There will be two batteries, one 40 kWh and one 52 kWh. One of the two, we don't know which, will be made up of four large modules and will weigh 15 kilos less than the ZOE's gross capacity of 54.66 kWh. In some countries (Germany, France and the United Kingdom) the V2G (Vehicle to Grid) function will be offered, thanks to which the Renault 5 battery can be used to store electricity during periods when kWh costs less and feed it into the grid when the purchase price is higher.

On the Renault 5, the power inverter, on-board charger and control unit of the electrical system will be combined in a single module, which Renault says will save space and weight (up to 20 kg compared to the ZOE).

