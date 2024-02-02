There Porsche 718 Spyder RS it is the most powerful and lightest version of the current 718 Boxster range, launched in 2016. It has 500 horsepower and a seven-speed automatic transmission (PDK). Porsche says it's the convertible equivalent of the 718 Cayman GT4 RS.

The engine is a six-cylinder boxer, the same as the 718 Cayman GT4 and the 911 GT3. There Porsche 718 Spyder RS it can accelerate from rest to 100 km/h in 3.4 seconds and its top speed is 308 km/h. The 718 Spyder without the RS designation has 400 horsepower, needs 3.9 seconds to complete the same acceleration, and its top speed is 300 kilometers per hour.

The improvement of the performance of the 718 Spyder RS compared to the 718 Spyder it is due to the increase in power and also to the fact that the former is 40 kg lighter. The saving of 7.6 kg is due to the single-layer hood, made up of two parts: one that protects from the sun and one that acts as a deflector. The soft top part can be used independently, so that the sides of the passenger compartment remain open. In total, the roof of the 718 Spyder RS ​​weighs 18.3 kg, of which the soft top itself weighs 8 kg.

The bodywork features several parts that serve to improve cooling and stability at high speed. The front is very similar to that of the 718 Cayman GT4 RS: the bonnet is made of carbon fiber and has air intakes in the center to improve brake cooling (“without negatively affecting the Cd coefficient”). The deflectors at the ends of the bumper, however, increase downforce.

The rear wing of the 718 Spyder RS it is different from that of the 718 Spyder, as it has the shape of a duck tail. Another difference between the two is that the air intakes for the engine are located next to the headrests.

The suspensions of 718 Spyder RS present some of the same solutions as the 718 Spider, such as the use of uniball ball joints (without elastic bushings) and springs that leave the bodywork up to 3 centimeters closer to the ground than those of the 718 Boxster (there is the possibility of adjusting height from the ground manually). There are also variable shock absorbers (PASM) and the differential is of the self-locking type, with PTV (Porsche Torque Vectoring, which allows a differentiated distribution of torque between the rear wheels when cornering).

The seats are of the “bucket” type. They are made of carbon fiber reinforced plastic (CFRP), the central part of which is covered in perforated Race-Tex material and the headrests feature the “Spyder RS” logo in gray or red. Porsche uses the same Race-Tex material for the RS sports steering wheel.

The Weissach package is available as an option and includes, among other things, titanium tailpipes (the standard exhaust system is made of stainless steel). It is also possible to order magnesium rims, which are lighter than the standard ones.

Porsche offers buyers of the 718 Spyder a chronograph designed to match the vehicle's configuration.