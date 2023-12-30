Calculate your personalized quote on DRIVEK

The 2024 Peugeot e-Traveller van is an update to the one originally launched by Peugeot in 2016. It will only be sold in an electric version. A 136 HP engine is expected (which Peugeot claims is new and more efficient than in the past) and two possible batteries, one of 50 kWh (approved autonomy of 224 kilometers) and one of 75 kWh (expected autonomy of 350 kilometers WLTP). The clearest rivals of this model are the Citroën ë-SpaceTourer, the Fiat E-Ulysse, the Opel Zafira-e and the Toyota Proace Verso Electric. All are essentially the same product under different branding.

It will be available in two body styles that differ in length: 4.98 and 5.33 metres. In both cases, the height is 1.9 meters. The interior can be configured in various ways, with up to 9 seats. In the most complete version, called VIP, the second and third rows are made up of four independent seats facing each other.

The most significant external aesthetic changes of the new Peugeot e-Traveller 2024 concern the front, where there are new bumpers, grille and headlights (now with LEDs). Inside, the dashboard changes. There is a 10-inch screen for the instruments (previously there were traditional needle gauges) and a touchscreen of the same size in the center. The multimedia system is equipped with a voice activation system for some functions that recognizes natural language. In addition to the dashboard, the other changes to the passenger compartment are reduced to perforated coverings for the more equipped versions and new coverings for the door panels. Peugeot has not yet released any images of the interior.

The version with 75 kWh battery is the one with the longest autonomy compared to the previous model. Previously, Peugeot had approved the e-Traveller with this battery for 317 kilometers WLTP, while the new one reaches 350. Part of this improvement is due to the better aerodynamics of the bodywork due to the changes made to the front.

Like the previous model, the maximum speed is limited to 130 km/h and several driving modes are available: Eco, Normal and Power. The traction is front and there is a system to improve grip on slippery surfaces (Advance Grip Control) and hill descent control. A novelty is represented by the paddles behind the steering wheel to adjust the electric traction control.

The batteries can be charged up to a maximum of 11 kW in alternating current and 100 kW in direct current. According to Peugeot, it takes 38 minutes to go from 5 to 80% for the 50 kW battery and 45 minutes for the larger one.

Other features include wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, TomTom online navigation, wireless mobile phone charger, up to four USB-C sockets (two on the dashboard and two in the second row of seats) and two 12V power sockets. The MyPeugeot app allows you to remotely control functions such as charging, climate control or sending routes to the navigation system.