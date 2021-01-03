Pregnant women need to be more cautious about food. The mouth-watering drink is shared with the developing child. For healthy pregnancy, it is important to have a balanced and nutritious diet of the potential mother. Diet should be full of protein, carbohydrates, fats and other micronutrients.

Avoid some foods and drinks

But there are some foods that should be avoided during pregnancy because it can put you or your child at risk. You should know what kind of foods and drinks to avoid.

Milk and cheese

Raw milk and cheese contain a series of bacteria. The result of all these bacteria can be dangerous to the life of the unborn baby.

Raw seedling

Raw sprouts can be contaminated with Salmonella bacteria and be harmful to health. Consumption of sprouts can be safe only when they are cooked.

Coffee

Caffeine is absorbed very quickly and reaches the placenta. Therefore, excessive use of caffeine during pregnancy can prevent fetal growth and increase the risk of infant weight loss at birth.

Eggs

Uncooked eggs can be contaminated with Salmonella bacteria. Due to which there may be fever, vomiting, stomach cramps, nausea. In exception cases, it also causes fear of spasms in the uterus and may lead to premature birth or dead birth.

raw fish

Raw fish can cause many infections. Some of those infections can only affect pregnant women, while other infections can be transferred to your baby.

papaya

Raw papaya contains a substance called latex which causes uterine contractions. Eating papaya during pregnancy can cause miscarriage or prevent fetal growth.

Alcohol

Women are advised to avoid alcohol consumption during pregnancy. This drink increases the risk of miscarriage and can negatively affect your baby’s brain development.

