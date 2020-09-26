Highlights: There is big news for about 900 PAC personnel in UP who were recently demoted.

Expressing unhappiness, the CM has directed the DGP to immediately promote these soldiers.

CM says that no decision that will reduce the morale of the soldiers will be tolerated

Lucknow

There is big news for around 900 PAC jawans in UP who were demoted recently. It is being told that CM Yogi is extremely upset with this decision. Expressing unhappiness, the CM has directed the DGP to immediately promote these soldiers. These soldiers were sent to the police where they got promotions but were demoted this month on their return to the PAC.

CM says that no decision will be taken which will lower the morale of the soldiers. The Chief Minister directed the government that the officer who took this decision without taking cognizance of the government should investigate and report against it and strict action should be taken.

CM resented the whole episode

This was the whole matter

On the demand of promotion of the soldiers from the PAC to the civilian police, there was a case of sending them to the original cadre PAC. 896 such policemen have been demoted, while 22 constables were sent back to the post of constables.

It was said that the promotion of 890 head constables of PAC and six SI from Arms Police to Civil Police was against the rule. In this regard, the 1998 batch constable of PAC Jitendra Kumar filed a petition in the High Court. It was said that three of his batchmates Sunil Kumar Yadav, Dinesh Kumar Chauhan and Dev Kumar Singh were promoted to the Civil Police, while Jitendra was not promoted.

High court canceled the order

After the High Court ordered the cancellation of the promotion, the police department gathered the details of the promoted constable. It was revealed in the investigation that a large number of PAC personnel including the said three were transferred to the Civil Police. These people had their names included in the seniority list of the civil police, without changing the cadre during their long deployment in the civil police.

After this, on October 9, 2018, over one thousand PAC constables, head constables and six SIs were promoted. The order of promotion of Sunil Yadav, Dinesh Chauhan and Dev was rescinded on 30 October 2019 only after the disclosure of the case. After this, 1019 such cases were reported in all police units. The investigation chaired by DSP (Establishment) revealed that 932 jawans were from PAC and 87 from Civil Police.

In 932 of PAC, 910 jawans were promoted. Six people were promoted to SI and 904 head constables. In 904, 14 either retired or died. The remaining 890 were in the rank of head constable in the civil police. He was sent back to the rank of constable in the PAC cadre. At the same time, six SIs were also sent to PAC.