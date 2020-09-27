Delhi Capitals batsman Prithvi Shaw played a tremendous knock of 64 runs in 43 balls, batting heavily against Chennai Super Kings in the team’s last match in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. With the help of which Delhi scored a big score on the score board and defeated the three-time IPL champion Chennai team by 44 runs to chase the target. Prithvi, who came into the limelight due to the graceful innings on Maidam, has been in the limelight even outside the field these days.

Not long ago, his name was being associated with actress Prachi Singh. Prachi had commented on some of Prithvi’s Instagram posts. Not only this, Prithvi is also not behind in his comments to smiley. Prachi, who became popular with Udaan serial, has given many such indications from her latest Instagram activity, which has led to speculation that she is dating the cricketer.

Prithvi Shaw, who became the hero of victory in the match against Chennai Super Kings, was dubbed the ‘Man of the Match’. Soon after, Prachi Singh also posted a similar story on his Instagram, praising the performance of the opener.

The funny thing is that during the lockdown in August last month, Prithvi Shaw commented on Prachi Singh’s post. Since then, fans have started to feel that these two are dating each other. However, neither of the two has expressed their opinion about dating.