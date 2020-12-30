Here is a word which unduly carries a heavy and negative historical charge. A word overused, trampled, diverted, distorted. A word “profession of faith” that will however have to be cleared up and rethought to face the present times.

The whole world is moving in an incredible chaos where human beings, working conditions, individualities, their aesthetic and cultural aspirations have passed through the sieve of commodification and a demand for unsustainable profitability. The regime of inhumanity which leads the world under capitalist control is generating disastrous reactions everywhere. Here the nationalist demons re-emerge, there selfishness take root, here again the obscurantism flourishes which one might have believed conquered by the progress of science and the accumulation of knowledge. Terrorism and the reign of violence are followed by pandemics, and war still threatens to ignite every continent.

The power of capitalism has as its corollary the misfortune of societies. The permanent extension of the merchant domain and the reign of king money are accompanied by a loss of meaning. To the great Enlightenment question “What is Man?” Are replaced by post-humanist aims and “governance by numbers” so well described by the jurist Alain Supiot. The “malaise” of which Freud spoke is thus making a big comeback in civilization. So that, henceforth, for any mind even slightly sensitive to the future of humanity, a burning question arises: will it be able to endure for a long time the mode of development which is inflicted on it and the de-civilization that he sets in motion? Asking such a serious question amounts to confronting the consequences of an answer. And if we agree in thinking that humanity and the unity of the living are threatened, then we must not be resigned, but on the contrary rediscover the meaning of the future. We must dare to imagine an “after” to capitalism, to find the strength of convictions and the sense of commitment.

Because the ebb of the idea, of the fights and of the communist parties risks, if one is not careful, to carry with it all the revolutionary and humanist heritage. And the foam tends only to carry science without conscience, progress without humanity, democracy without people, alienated work and stereotyped culture. It is now 1789 and its principles that are directly threatened: with the decline of social rights, political rights and democratic freedoms collapse.

It is high time for humanity to clear a viable path for its members, at the risk of losing itself in the one it blindly follows. We owe it to the generations to come. And what other name to give to the process which will lead us there, if it is not the fight in the present for communism? We can no longer be satisfied with the confusion between realism and resignation, be content to seek improvements at the margins of the system. On the contrary, it is necessary to probe the internal contradictions of reality which work to overcome it, in order to grasp the possible connected with the present. This is what Lucien Sève, whose unpublished pages we are publishing here, called “The communist aim”.

“Communism is for us neither a state that must be created, nor an ideal on which reality must be regulated. We call communism the real movement that abolishes the current state. The conditions of this movement result from the currently existing premises ”: it is necessary to measure the high significance of this assertion of Karl Marx. It invites struggles and immediate achievements as part of a process of structural transformation. It is an invitation to act immediately and permanently towards this political proposal of emancipation, control of one’s work and one’s life, development, pooling and sharing which responds to the maxim already inscribed in the New Testament : “To each according to their needs” ; this communism which was strengthened in the emancipatory furrow of the Social Republic, of communal democracy, of workers’ self-management, of internationalism and of the fight for peace.

The resistances which are being organized, the multiple by-passes of capitalist and imperialist oppression bear witness to an ever-fruitful trace of communism, as idea and practice. We can measure it by the strength of a planetary anti-communism. Because, the very development of capitalism allows us to consider the conditions for its overcoming. This is one of the lessons left to us by Karl Marx. It condemns as much the reactionary illusions of those who “seek to turn the wheel of history backwards” as it does the harmless flight into utopia or the ideal. The current contradictions are such that they invite daring: the accumulation of the wealth produced leads to an ocean of misery, even though it could dry it up. Inequalities are growing in unprecedented ways, even though humanity has never been so in a position to reconcile its various members. Globalization distances people as much as it brings them together. The level of skills and education, the struggles for equality, new forms of solidarity, scientific and technological progress, aspirations for happiness and a reduction in working time suggest a completely different future, based on sharing, cooperation and genuine democracy. In short, a rich and emancipated security of life for each human being since birth and in a healthy environment.

But the fruit will not fall ripe. The workers will have to organize themselves to tear it from the tree by investing the field of the struggle which opposes every day those who enjoy the work of others and those who are dispossessed of it, the field of capitalist property. which jealously keeps all forms of democracy and worker intervention at bay. There will be no “big night”. But nothing prevents us from tackling a revolutionary transformation, which it is a question of conceiving and implementing. Events invite us to a duty of invention. It is not, however, a question of making “a clean sweep of the past”. Communism as it unfolded in the twentieth century, notably under the name of “real socialism”, has known its light parts, but also its terrible and unjustifiable dark parts. It has certainly enabled social and cultural progress today, brutally challenged by a vengeful capitalism, but without responding to the splendid promise of a “Association where the free development of each is the condition for the free development of all”.

With this special issue published on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the French Communist Party, Humanitywanted to explore the idea and practice of Communists, their past, their present and their future, by giving to grasp their springs, to see and understand the experiences which are claimed, while probing, in the real movement, their potentialities futures.

Communism has a future. It is up to each and every one of us to give it substance and consistency in the present and future battles. These pages commit you to it.