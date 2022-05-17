Clashes erupted in Tripoli, on Tuesday, after the Libyan government appointed by parliament announced its entry into the capital, Tripoli.

And the media office of the parallel government announced, “The arrival of the Prime Minister of the Libyan government, Mr. Fathi Bashagha, accompanied by a number of ministers, to the capital, Tripoli.

The media office of the government of Libyan Prime Minister Fathi Bashagha, who is appointed by the House of Representatives, confirmed the departure of the latter, accompanied by a number of members of his government, the capital, Tripoli, after their arrival there at dawn today, Tuesday.

In a brief statement, the office stated that the exit took place “in the interest of the security and safety of citizens, our right to blood, and the fulfillment of the government’s pledges that it made to the people.”

Libyan regarding the peaceful conduct of its work from the capital in accordance with the law.

The government of Bashagha thanked all the security and police agencies for their commitment to the law and their preservation of the security of the capital and the safety of civilians, and the people of the city

Tripoli on the warm reception and hospitality.