“An award to the memory of our country”, said the actress Cristina Umaña upon receiving an award in the category for best performance for ‘News of a kidnapping’, the series based on the work of Gabriel García Márquez. The Colombian plays Maruja Pachón, the politician and journalist who was kidnapped in 1990. The series reached 244 countries through Prime Video in the second half of 2022 and has been considered one of the best adaptations of a book ever made. of the Colombian writer.

The production is directed by the Chilean Andrés Wood and was produced by Rodrigo García, son of the Nobel Prize winner and, in turn, a film and television director. “Two years ago, the rise of the platforms and the opportunity to do this type of thing at the times that were necessary, in the place where they had to be done and with actors from that same place, offered us an opportunity that my mother (Mercedes Barcha), my brother (Gonzalo) and I liked it a lot,” García told the Los Angeles Times before the premiere. “It is worth taking up any story that is well told, but in this case, what we had has remained valid, because it touches on issues that have not yet been resolved,” he added about the story that takes a real case, the public figures that they were kidnapped by the group ‘Los Extraditables’, which obeyed drug trafficker Pablo Escobar, to put pressure on the Colombian government.

Scene. The series has six episodes and premiered on Prime Video. Photo: diffusion

For her part, over the weekend, Majida Issa was chosen at the Platino Awards as the best supporting actress and spoke about what the series means for Colombia. “Thank you for telling this important story for us. It has been a deep healing process for everyone, a mirror for non-repetition. This award is for Diana Turbay and all the victims of violence in my country, even those who still have no name.” Those responsible for the series have sought to make it a dramatic thriller, García explained.

“The book was always for me like an oracle to which I consulted everything, and already in the production itself, I realized that at the deepest level, the humanity of these characters – with their contradictions, their loves, their dreams and his tragedy– seemed very common to me, because I believe there are deep ties between Latin Americans.” In this way, the series takes certain liberties, says the producer. “We made our vision of the book, respecting the book, respecting the facts. Whenever it adapts there are freedoms; but I think we always respect the essence of the national problem, the drug problem, the social problem and the drama of the victims”. García Barcha also has as a challenge the adaptation of One Hundred Years of Solitude that will premiere Netflix.

