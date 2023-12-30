Calculate your personalized quote on DRIVEK

The 2024 Mercedes-Benz EQA features minor cosmetic changes to the exterior and interior, some of which have led to an improvement in the homologated range compared to the previous model. The equipment has also been renewed, while the range of engines has remained unchanged.

The most convenient version, at least for the moment, is the 250+, with a 190 HP engine and 70.5 kWh battery.

At first glance, the grille is the element that most distinguishes the Mercedes-Benz EQA 2024 from the EQA 2021. There is no longer the chrome border or the two horizontal bars of the previous EQA (depending on the version) and it is now completely black with a pattern of small stars, black or shiny depending on the trim level. At the rear, the headlights feature a new bright shape and a small ridge that we can't see in the photos, but which Mercedes-Benz says acts as a small spoiler to improve efficiency.

In the passenger compartment, the available steering wheels change, which now feature the new style adopted by Mercedes-Benz on its latest products, and the decorative finishes of the dashboard and doors. The MBUX multimedia system is updated to the latest version and improves its features, such as voice command recognition, customization possibilities and audio quality if you order the optional Burmester with Dolby Atmos. It is wirelessly compatible with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and the central display is now always 10.25 inches (7.25 inches standard on the 2021 EQA).

The versions will be the same as the 2021 EQA, although for the moment only two are available: 250+ and 350 4MATIC.

The approved autonomy has increased in all versions and reaches 559 km in the case of the EQA 250+, 29 km more than in the past. Mercedes-Benz attributes this improvement to aerodynamic measures (small changes to the rear wheel arches and the aforementioned crest on the taillights), the reduction of rolling losses (thanks to tires with lower resistance) and also a new drag maximization function autonomy that turns off or limits energy consumers such as the central display and the climate control. No improvements have been made to the battery management or cooling system. Nor to the charging power, up to 11 kW with alternating current and 100 kW with direct current.

The Mercedes-Benz EQA is a 4.46 meter SUV that competes on the market with models such as the Audi Q4 e-tron, the Lexus UX 300e and the Volvo XC40. Volvo's version with 252 hp engine and extended range battery has a range of 573 km. The EQA 250+ comes very close to this figure using a smaller battery (70.5 kWh usable against the Volvo's 78 kWh), but also with lower performance (0-100 km/h in 8.6 s against 7 ,4 s of Volvo). The maximum range of the Audi Q4 e-tron is 519 km (204 hp, 77 kWh of usable battery and 0-60 mph in 8.5 s).

Another new feature of the EQA 2024 is the integration of the Plug & Charge protocol, thanks to which it is possible to connect the car to a charging station and make it start supplying energy without using an app (such as in the case of Tesla Superchargers). The vehicle and credit card must be registered on the Plug & Charge platform and the charging station must be compatible with it (e.g. Ionity and Zunder).

The safety and driving assistance systems have also been improved thanks to the replacement of the front and rear cameras with higher resolution ones. Furthermore, the lane keeping system, which previously corrected the trajectory by slightly (and annoyingly) braking the wheel inside the lane, now no longer does so and acts on the steering.

The names of the trim levels remain unchanged: Progressive, Electric Art and AMG Line (from least to most equipped). Some wheel designs have changed, although the available sizes remain the same, 18, 19 and 20 inches. Two new body colors are available, Ghostly Blue and High-Tech Silver. When ordering the AMG Line, the wheel arches are painted in the same color as the body (on the 2021 EQA they are always in black plastic).