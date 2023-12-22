Calculate your personalized quote on DRIVEK

This is the new generation of the Maserati GranTurismo, a two-door, four-seater luxury coupé. There are two petrol versions and an electric version.

The Maserati GranTurismo is between 4.96 and 4.97 meters long (depending on the version), 1.98 meters wide and 1.35 meters high. All versions are equipped with all-wheel drive and suspension with air springs and electronically controlled shock absorbers.

The petrol variants have the V6 engine (called Nettuno) with 496 HP for the Modena version (the elegant option, according to Maserati) and 557 HP for the Trofeo version (sports-oriented).

The Folgore version (the electric one) weighs 2260 kg in homologation conditions, i.e. 465 kg more than the versions with a combustion engine (and 110 kg less than a Porsche Taycan Turbo S). Despite this, the electric GranTurismo is the fastest both in terms of acceleration and top speed. Despite the difference in mass and performance, the brakes are the same on all GranTurismos (380 mm diameter and 34 mm thick front discs and 350 x 28 mm thick rear discs; six-piston Brembo calipers at the front and four at the rear). In the electric version, the use of traditional brakes is less necessary, as the maximum holding power of the traction system reaches 0.65 g.

Calculate your personalized quote on DRIVEK

Inside the Maserati GranTurismo there are three screens, two positioned in the center of the dashboard (12.3 and 8.8 inches) and one for the instruments (12.2 inches) configurable in four themes (Classic, Evolved, Relaxed and Corsa ). There is also an information system projected onto the windshield. The climate control temperature and fan speed can be controlled with gestures and there is also a new voice recognition system that is activated by saying “Hey Maserati”.

There are no physical buttons in the tunnel between the seats, which are all tactile. The steering wheel is equipped with aluminum paddles (to vary the electric locking on four levels in the electric version and to change gear in the combustion engines): one arm has the start button and the other the control for selecting the driving modes. In the Trofeo and Folgore versions, the steering wheel is heated. There is a watch with a display that can be configured in three themes (Classic, Design and Sport), four types of information (compass, G-force meter, accelerator and stopwatch). It is also connected to the user's mobile phone and also provides information on aspects relating to the charging of the vehicle (in the case of the electric version).

The multimedia system (MIA) is controlled by the Android Auto operating system and can store up to five users. Some vehicle functions can be updated wirelessly.

Four driving modes are available in the combustion engine versions: Comfort, GT, Sport and Corsa. On the Folgore electric model, the Comfort mode is replaced by Max Range, which Maserati recommends using when the battery is below 16% charge and reduces the speed to 130 kilometers per hour. In Corsa mode, the electronic stability aids are more forgiving and the body's ground clearance is reduced. In the electric version, the driver can make “additional adjustments of torque vectoring and traction control, from optimal wet performance conditions to settings for extreme drifts”. In Sport and Corsa modes, the “Launch Control” function is available for maximum acceleration from a standstill.

Calculate your personalized quote on DRIVEK

The body of the Maserati GranTurismo is made of steel, high-strength steel (for the most important functions) and magnesium. From the beginning, the Maserati GranTurismo was designed to accommodate both electric and combustion versions.

The electric GranTurismo has lower aerodynamic resistance than the combustion engine versions (the Cd is 0.26 on the Folgore and 0.28 on the Modena and Trofeo versions). This result was achieved thanks to special wheels, as well as several aerodynamic appendages (splitters) and front diffusers. Furthermore, to reduce noise in the front wheel arches of the electric version, there is an air intake from the bumper.

The braking system is made up of front discs measuring 380 mm in diameter and 34 mm thick and rear discs measuring 350 x 28 mm thick; the calipers are Brembo with six pistons at the front and four at the rear. The front wheels are 20 inches and the rear ones are 21 inches.

The production of this model will take place in the Mirafiori plant in Turin, where the Maserati Levante and the Fiat 500e are currently also assembled. At the launch of the Maserati GranTurismo, six standard colors are available: Bianco, Grigio Maratea, Grigio Maratea Matte, Nero Ribelle, Blu Emozione and Blu Nobile. The GranTurismo Folgore has a specific color called Rame Folgore (an iridescent shade). Furthermore, there are special shades that are part of the Fuoriserie program.

Calculate your personalized quote on DRIVEK

Maserati put the first GranTurismo on sale in 2007 and updated it ten years later with small changes to the aesthetics, equipment and engine range. There was also a cabriolet version of the GranTurismo, called the GranCabrio. According to the manufacturer, the GranTurismo is “designed for customers who travel long distances and use the car for leisure trips.”

GranTurismo Folgore

Folgore is the name with which Maserati calls the electric version of the GranTurismo. It has 761 HP – developed by three engines – and all-wheel drive. The approved range is 428 kilometres. If we allow sedans, in terms of size and power, its direct rival is the Porsche Taycan Turbo S, also with 761 HP and with a similar cost.

With around 100 hp less, the Tesla Model S, Porsche Taycan Turbo, Mercedes-AMG EQS 53 and BMW i7 M70 are also commercial rivals. The GranTurismo Folgore is by far the most expensive.

The maximum speed of the GranTurismo Folgore is 320 kilometers per hour. This is a very high speed, 3 km/h higher than the Tesla Model S Plaid and 65 km/h higher than that achievable by the Taycan Turbo S. In terms of acceleration and autonomy, the Tesla wins hands down: it is the fastest, the one with the lowest fuel consumption and the one with the highest battery capacity.

Calculate your personalized quote on DRIVEK

The battery of the GranTurismo Folgore has a net capacity of 83 kWh (the gross capacity is 92.5 kWh), almost the same as that of the Porsche (84 kWh) and far from that of the Model S Plaid (100 kWh). Maserati opted for a T-shaped design, so the seats are no higher than in the combustion engine versions of the GranTurismo.

The maximum rechargeable power is 270 kW (the electrical architecture is 800 volts), equal to that of the Porsche and higher than the 250 kWh of the Tesla. There is a function that predicts the battery temperature when the vehicle approaches an ultra-fast charging point. The navigator can include charging points and plan stops based on the route and expected consumption (EV Routing 2.0) and display in real time and on the map the maximum distance that can be traveled based on battery status and driving type (Dynamic Range Mapping 2.0).

Calculate your personalized quote on DRIVEK

Each of the three motors (with permanent magnet rotor) generates 408 hp. One drives the front wheels and the other two the rear wheels. Thanks to this arrangement, the power of the engines serves not only to accelerate the car in a straight line, but also to help it change direction, even when you take your foot off the accelerator or press the brake.

The weight of this version in homologation conditions is 2260 kg, which is 465 kg more than the combustion engine versions (and 110 less than a Porsche Taycan Turbo S). Despite this difference in mass and performance, the braking system is the same on all GranTurismos, perhaps because traditional brakes are less necessary on the electric version, given that the maximum holding force of the traction system reaches 0.65g.