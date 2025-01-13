Las Ventas has opened its physical ticket offices for the renewal and sale of full season tickets that will allow you to witness all of the bullfighting festivities that will be held next season at the Las Ventas Bullring, including those at the San Isidro Fair and Autumn Fair.

Once again, Plaza 1 maintains the free nature of a quota of 2,100 tickets for retirees in localities with shade and sun and shade and another of 700 tickets for young people up to 25 years of age (born in 1999 and later years) in localities with rows 1 to 7 in the volleys of lines 5 and 6. The free passes for young people, as a novelty, will be transferable. Both spots were sold out last season and subscribers who want to renew their cards will be able to do so exclusively at the ticket offices from this Monday until January 20.

Once the renewal is completed, the acquisition of the free space that remains available will take place on January 22 at the square’s ticket offices for retired season tickets and exclusively online, through the website www.las-ventas.com , for the remaining young subscriptions.

On the other hand, young people also have the possibility of subscribing to other different areas “with super reduced prices”, as indicated in a press release. In the case of the general public, the full season ticket has a 20% discount. This discount increases to 25% for long-term unemployed people who can prove such status, and up to 30% in those seats reserved for people with reduced mobility.









The last day of renewal, for both free and paid subscriptions, will be January 20. January 21 is the day assigned for family reunification and improvements. The 22nd will be the day to acquire the new free passes – until the available space is exhausted. Finally, those who want to purchase a new paid pass can do so from January 13 to 23, both included.

Holders of a free youth pass must attend at least 50% of the celebrations scheduled during the 2025 season in order to renew it in 2026.