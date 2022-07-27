News in Russian | “There are more important values ​​than finances” – What will lead to a restriction on issuing Schengen visas to Russians

Предложение и.о. Finland’s Prime Minister Aki Lindena’s tightening of the rules for issuing Schengen visas to Russians caused a violent and diverse reaction. HS spoke about the possible economic consequences of such a decision with the general director of the Association of Restaurateurs and Hotel Owners of Finland, Timo Lappi.

Press secretary Putina Dmitry Peskov he declared that his country would take ответные мере in this case, postpred Ukrainy при ЕС Alexey Makeev he demanded to limit access to the “free world” to those citizens of Russia who support the “special operation”, and the foreign minister of Estonia Urmas Reinsalu called “curious” the fact that Russians are going abroad “to visit the Louvre in summer, while children are being killed in Ukraine”.

Timo Lappi believes that the tightening of the rules for issuing tourist visas for Russians can finally put an end to the work of some border companies in Finland, which have already been noticeably affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

In the midst of the epidemic of the travel and catering industry, they were able to stay afloat because of the resources of internal tourism. Now Finns have the opportunity to spend their vacation abroad, so for local business, limiting the number of Russian tourists can become critical. Timo Lappi emphasizes that a significant part of the Finnish companies working in the service sector in the border areas are focused on Russian consumers.

However, if the coronavirus restrictions adopted by the state were perceived in the bayonet by many representatives of the tourism industry, then the possible tightening of the rules for issuing visas to Russians is much more understandable.

“The situation in Ukraine is very sad. And Russia created it, – says Timo Lappi, – In this world, there are more important values ​​than financial gain. I believe that even businessmen working in the field of tourism and service understand this.”

Lappi emphasizes that Finnish travel agencies work with Russians just like they do with any other clients. He reminds that the criminal code prohibits any discrimination on the basis of, for example, speaking Russian.

“I hope for a correct attitude towards the Russians and from those partners who consider the current situation intolerable”, – continues the head of the Association.

And he adds that the decision on the rules for visiting the European Union by citizens of Russia should be accepted by the EU and, in particular, the government of Finland.

Из-за российского втрожения в Украину already observed an increase in transport and energy costs, as well as an increase in prices for goods and services.

According to Lappi, for the solution of these problems, the Association of Restaurants and Hotels has already put forward a proposal to reduce taxation.

“For example, VAT on service could be reduced from 24% to 14%, i.e. equalize it with VAT on food served in restaurants”, – explains Lappi.

In the field of public catering, there are now problems of a motivational nature. Timo Lappi calls to change the legislation in such a way that it is more profitable for applicants to look for a job even with part-time employment than to remain unemployed. Another step, according to the specialist, could be a temporary reduction in personnel expenses.

“Because of the low birth rate, the difficult situation in the labor market does not improve over the years,” adds Lappi. He believes that Finland needs to more actively develop labor migration from abroad.

The director of the Association of Restaurants and Hotels emphasizes that his organization understands the country’s government’s decision to restrict the issuance of visas to Russians if it is accepted, but hopes for a single policy of the European Union in this matter.

After the air flights between Russia and EU countries were suspended due to sanctions, the importance of Finland for Russian tourists increased dramatically. After the lifting of the coronavirus restrictions, it is through the Finnish border that those who wish can travel to the other countries of Europe. Baltic countries have already limited the issuance of tourist visas to Russians.

