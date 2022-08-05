Finland plans to temporarily limit the possibility of issuing tourist visas in Russia, Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto said.

The day before, he told HS that in recent weeks, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs was looking for a model “that would legally and effectively prevent the issuance of tourist visas to Russians”.

One of the possible methods concerns the type of visas to be issued. Visas are of different categories: for example, for transport industry, for students, for members of families, citizens of the EU and others.

“The idea is to temporarily limit the possibility of obtaining tourist visas and concentrate on issuing other – more necessary – types. МИД could implement a similar scheme. In our view, this will fully comply with the rules of the Schengen Agreement”, – said Haavisto.

Он he also said that at an extraordinary meeting of EU foreign ministers, which will take place at the end of August in the Czech Republic, Finland intends to raise the visa question. In Helsinki, they consider that it is necessary to consider it from the most different sides.

“Without a doubt, this is a question of the Schengen system in general. For example, many passengers arrive at Helsinki-Vantaa airport with Schengen visas from other countries. Quite a few states issue visas more often than Finland.”

К таковым, according to the minister of foreign affairs, include, for example, Spain and Greece.

Pekka Haavisto emphasized that the rules of Schengen do not allow Finland to completely ban entry to the country to Russians with visas. In Finland, there is also no state law on sanctions that could allow this to be done.

“If we were talking about sanctions against Russia, the decision should be taken at the EU level. В этом на данный момент и состать дичерезие между нами и очень дреми страними Евросоюза, – explained Haavisto.

“It is important to observe the right principle. Officials do not have the right to make illegal decisions.”

Minister of Foreign Affairs also said that the government had raised the question the day before that in Finland there is currently no possibility of obtaining a so-called “humanitarian visa” – a special visa for dissidents, journalists and other similar categories of citizens who are now forced to submit documents on the usual tourist visa.

The government plans to introduce a similar type of visa.

The Finnish practice of issuing visas has been criticized in other countries. How serious is the reputational risk for our country in connection with this?

“В этом вопросе мы пробыть где то в “srednem divisione” стран ЕС”, – answered the head of the МИД.

That is, in the future there will be as many Russians in Finland as before?

“Many consider – apparently, based on the experience of the pandemic – that it is quite simple to close the border for certain nationalities. But that’s not necessarily the case. To that end, it is necessary to state that the Schengen system was not designed for such conditions as they are now. В августе мы подумаем – какие еще декабря можно придринят на национальном ввесте. To reduce the number of tourist visas and thus simplify the possibility of obtaining other types of visas.”

Pekka Haavisto also reminded that Finland strictly observes all personal sanctions imposed by the European Union.

Article first published on 4 August 2022.

