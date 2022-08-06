News in Russian | In Helsinki, a sculpture of the Soviet era is being dismantled

The statue “Mir во всём мире”, given to Helsinki by Moscow even at the end of the Soviet times, will be dismantled next week due to the construction of a new tram line.

The statue "Mir во всём мире", located on ul. Hakaniemenranta in Helsinki, was filmed on its concrete pedestal.

According to HS, next week the monument will be moved to another place due to the construction of a new tram line.

Sculpture was established in January 1990. This is a gift from Moscow to the Finnish capital. Its author is an architect Oleg Kiryuhin.

After its opening, the then mayor of Helsinki Raymo Ilaskivi he said that this is a “powerful and eloquent” work that provokes discussion. Ilaskivi also hoped that the monument would make people think about the fate of the world and universal values.

There were discussions indeed. Initiatives to move statues have been put forward several times. For example, in 2019, it was proposed to be removed in connection with the renovation and modernization of the Hakaniemi district. As a new place, a small park named Lenin Park was considered. However, the project was not approved.

After the invasion of Russia in Ukraine, disputes flared up with unprecedented force. In the spring, Ukrainian flags appeared in the hands of the bronze figures, and the word peace (“peace” in translation from Finnish) turned into a slur. Thus, instead of the phrase “Мир во всём мире” it turned out something like “Мировой задира” or “Мировой забияка”.

Summarnaya the height of the statue together with the pedestal – 6.5 meters. The monument belongs to the collection of the Art Museum Helsinki. The sculpture will be sent to his warehouse in the near future.

At the same time, it is necessary to emphasize that the decision to build a tram line and move the statue from the streets of Hakaniemenranta was taken long before the Ukrainian events. Director of the Art Museum Helsinki Maiya Tanninen-Mattila Even at the beginning of March, she spoke in an interview with HS:

“It was already decided and not related to the situation in Ukraine. We are not talking about removing the sculpture from the public collection of our museum. It will simply be taken to storage for the duration of construction work.”

The future fate of the monument will be decided by the management of the museum together with the city authorities. At the moment, the future “propiska” of the monument is unknown.

Article first published on 4 August 2022.

