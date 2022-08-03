News in Russian | Customs of Finland: attempts to export sanctioned goods to Russia continue

Finnish Customs has started about 20 preliminary investigations on the fact of the export of sanctioned goods to Russia.

Enhanced inspections, as reported by the official representatives of the Finnish customs, were carried out at the end of July.

In the period of active monitoring at the border, a total of more than 2,500 checks were carried out, resulting in about 100 cases that required additional procedures. At the moment, about 20 official preliminary investigations have been started.

Luxury items and goods that could contribute to the growth of the country’s industrial and military potential were found on the passengers heading to Russia.

“According to the informatization of the modern world, it is impossible to imagine that anyone could not know about the introduced sanctions and the extent of their spread”, – assured Grønberg.

According to the current regulations, goods worth more than 300 euros cannot be imported to Russia. These sanctions include household appliances, jewelry, food products, and electronic components.

Greenberg It emphasizes that the strengthened control on the border is intended to ensure the implementation of sanctions laws.

“Главное, to prevent the formation of any schemes that could possibly facilitate the circumvention of sanctions or make it possible in principle. It is necessary to take care that there are no bypasses.”

According to Grönberg, only those cases where there are serious suspicions have been sent to the preliminary investigation stage. Also, a category of goods to which that or another prohibited product for transit was affected affected the decision of the customs officials.

“At least, these are products that can increase the industrial potential of Russia, and also a number of goods that cannot be commented on yet,” explained the representative of the Finnish Customs.

Means of navigation belong to the category of goods that can increase the industrial and military potential of Russia.

After as the coronavirus restrictions on Russia’s land borders were lifted on July 15, the passenger flow between the two countries increased, according to Finnish customs. However, it is still far from previous indicators.

Last week, a total of 30,000 people left Russia through the border crossings in Vaalimaa, Nuiyamaa, Imatra and Niirala. In this week of 2018, more than 80,000 travelers crossed the border.

