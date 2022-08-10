News in Russian | Ambassador of Finland to USA Mikko Hautala: relations between our countries have never been closer

The extraordinary and plenipotentiary ambassador of Finland to the USA, Mikko Hautala, commented for HS the ratification of the Finnish and Swedish application for NATO accession in Washington.

President USA Joe Biden ratified application for the entry of Finland and Sweden into NATO on Tuesday, late in the evening, according to Finnish time. The vice president of the United States was also present at the event Kamala Harrisпосол Швеции Karin Olofsdotter и посол Финляндии Mikko Hautala.

Joe Biden will ratify on behalf of the United States a request for the entry of Finland and Sweden into NATO. Standing (from left): Vice President of the USA Kamala Harris, Ambassador of Sweden Karin Olofsdotter and Ambassador of Finland Mikko Hautala. Photo: Evelyn Hokshtein / Reuters

In an interview, HS Hautala said that the signing took place in a very positive atmosphere. There were many representatives of the diplomatic corps, the armed forces of the United States, the Senate and the House of Representatives.

“The United States supported the entry of Finland and Sweden into the Alliance very strongly.”

According to Hautaly, the record-breaking fast approval of the application from the United States indicates a large trust in both countries. And also a high assessment of the level of defense capability of Finland and its defense policy in general.

“That’s what Sweden and Finland trust. There is no doubt that we will bring additional benefits and raise the defense capability of the entire Alliance,” the ambassador said and added that the signing was also evidence that a strong democratic system had been built in Finland.

Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Finland to the United States Mikko Hautala. Photo: Julia Rendleman

“In his speech, Biden emphasized that both countries took the decision [о вступлении в НАТО] on the basis of democratic procedures.”

Mikko Hautala believes that after ratification the relations between Finland and the United States have become closer than ever in history.

At the same time, the ambassador draws attention to the fact that, at the moment, NATO security guarantees are not officially extended to Finland. However, he believes that by signing the documents, the United States is demonstrating its readiness to ensure the safety of Finland.

“Undoubtedly, by expressing their position in this way, the USA demonstrated an interest in ensuring the safety of Finland,” said Mikko Hautala.

Article first published on 9 August 2022.

You can read the article in Finnish from here.