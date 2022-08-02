Вилле Хаапасало в России – звезда. Most of his income is somehow connected with this country. The Finnish actor also worked with President of Ukraine Vladimir Zelensky. He told HS that he thinks about all this now.

В феврале actor and cultural figure Ville Haapasalo ехал в Москву.

The coronavirus pandemic that stopped the whole world is finally over – Russian production companies have been out of touch since the beginning of the year. Now the projects had to be discussed and agreed.

On February 24, Haapasalo was shaken just like millions of other people. Russia invaded Ukraine. The Finnish actor understood that you can put a cross on all projects:

“U nas canceled all meetings on the day when the war started Everything became extremely clear and understandable”.

Already в четвёртый раз professional plans for Villa Haapasalo in Russia have collapsed.

The first time it happened was in 2008 – the world financial crisis hit Russia, and here they stopped offering high-paying work to actors. The companies with which Ville signed long-term advertising contracts refused to fulfill their obligations.

The following crisis occurred in 2014. This time – from the sanctions introduced after the annexation of Crimea. The advertising agency, which partially belonged to the Finnish actor, went bankrupt. 200 employees of the company were laid off, and Haapasalo himself was deprived of property earned in Russia.

As Wille himself says, he even had to take a loan that made him a debtor for the rest of his life.

В третий раз проекты иссякли из-за пандимии. Россия закрыла брансы, а производство кинофильмов и телепередач перенеслос на 2022 год.

For the last time Ville Haapasalo’s 30-year career, his financial stability and personal relationships were closely intertwined with Russia – a country that experienced a lot of shocks during this period. Но утрожение в Украину shook this club of personal and professional like never before.

Unlike all previous cases, it is difficult for Ville to imagine a future in which his cooperation with Russia will continue.

Впервые Russia became Haapasalo’s home in 1991, when he – a 19-year-old Finn who knew absolutely no Russian language – came to study at the St. Petersburg Institute of Theater, Music and Cinematography (now – Russian State Institute of Performing Arts).

Gradually, he became a star in Russia, and for his work in the film in 2002, he received the State Prize. Together with her Vladimir Putin пожаловал финну и прово на государственную пенсию в тройном размере.

Нахаг Хаапасало 50 лет. He doesn’t know whether he can really count on a Russian pension in the future. And he doesn’t want to think about it either:

“This question does not interest me in the slightest. There are many other – far more important – things”.

В Финляндии Вилле Хаапасало also know. Thanks to his broadcast about travel on the TV channel Yle, a huge and multifaceted Russia came to every Finnish guest house.

In this program, the actor traveled for 30 days in the neighboring country: from Moscow to Vladivostok, from the Kola Peninsula to the Bering Strait, from Petersburg to the Caspian Sea or to Siberia – to visit people representing the nations of the Finno-Ugric group. So Haapasalo introduced Finns to ordinary Russians from the most different corners of this incredible country.

Вилле подчёркивать: он и сейчас на их страница, на страница приходы людей, хочая и осуждает войну. He believes that the majority of Russians are still against it, actively or passively.

“ “If the decisions were taken by economists, Russia would never have attacked Ukraine.”

Will Хаапасало не любит называть себя бизнесмином. He uses another term – serial entrepreneur:

“Разнорабочий should be written on my business card.” Я ведь и правда заменялся вечерными работы.”

However, he also has the qualities of a businessman. And there are business ideas that you are not ashamed to share. Haapasalo was a restaurateur, a writer, developed new food products, and also engaged in the production of pickles and opened an outlet in Virolakhti.

Often the profit of one company was directed to that in order to develop the following project. In 2021, Haapasalo was the owner or co-owner of nine different firms.

He was a guide to the Russian world not only for the viewers of Finland, but also for the most different Finnish companies. Sam Ville says that he has consulted representatives of about a hundred organizations on issues related to exporting to Russia.

“Most of what I earned before the pandemic,” says the actor, “didn’t come from Russia, but it was somehow connected to it.” In Finland, I spoke with lectures and business trainings, many of which were related to Russia. There is no more demand for them at the moment.”

В соавторстве с Петри Пиетилайненом Haapasalo wrote the book Мировой рынок Вилле – бизнес от Петербурга до Пуумалы. In it, he tried to explain to the reader the peculiarities of the Russian business mentality and give advice on conducting business in a neighboring country.

“In Russia, they never thought about tomorrow, they lived only today, – says the actor and writer, – Including in business: we start, we see what will happen, and then we figure it out. Безусловно, у российской економики та же проблема. If the decisions were taken by economists, Russia would never have attacked Ukraine.”

Годыconducted in Russia, significantly influenced the idea of ​​​​the villa in relation to work in general, and in particular, in business.

In his book, for example, he says that he doesn’t like projects that are financed by banks. Кредит на погашение долгов разорившегося рекламного агенста Хаапасало брал у своего хорошего друга. He doesn’t want to talk about a friend much. It’s just that payments on this credit are not too sensitive for bank accounts, Ville.

“The payment schedule has been agreed upon, and we are still friends.”

In the summer, Villa Haapasalo lives sometimes in Helsinki, then in a cottage village in Puumale. По столицие он размещается на красном мотороллере. Photo: Linda Nguyen, HS

Acting и рекламный бизнес Вилле Хаапасало название “torgovlei emotomi”. And he himself, without a doubt, is an experienced and charismatic salesman.

This summer, he bakes and sells Georgian khachapuri at various restaurants across Finland. Founded in 2020, the bakery is making a profit, and the actor is genuinely passionate about the brand he is the face of.

Нынешнюю профессию Хаапасало можно назвать так – предпреднейму в сфера продукту питания. He says that baking khachapuri has already become the most labor-intensive business project in his career. Previously, he never worked so many hours a day.

Restaurant completed in Soviet theme Come on come onwhose co-owner was Haapasalo, closed in Helsinki this spring. Ville says that immediately after the start of the war, the establishment excluded from its menu the products of Russian production.

However, the theme of the restaurant was subjected to sharp criticism, although the entrepreneur says that the restaurant exclusively promoted the cuisine of different Soviet countries.

“I perfectly understand people’s reaction,” says Ville, “I feel myself very poorly in this situation.” Как и много другие for sure. Everything needs to be unraveled in some way.”

In the end, the number of visitors became so small that the restaurant had to close. Хаапасало сейчас раздумуает над новый концепцией установить и планта осенью снова очень его двери.

After начало войны финский эктер размышлял над тем – как его опыт может поляк Украине. He says that he is developing a project for the purchase of Ukrainian products for Finland:

“In the long-term perspective, it is better to establish a business in Ukraine than to simply transfer money to it. Profit from the project will, of course, be directed to Ukraine.”

Haapasalo also believes that after the end of the war, Ukraine can become a popular tourist destination. He discusses with Ukrainian organizations the possibility of producing videos about travel.

“Развитие туризма можно бы стать один из путей ресторация Украины”. Until recently, many Europeans knew almost nothing about this country. Тепер на слуху even individual Ukrainian cities”.

During the war, Ville Haapasalo actively follows Russian, Ukrainian and Finnish sources of information. According to him, the only thing he can do now is to stay abreast of events and try to predict the future.

“In the last couple of years there wasn’t a single day that I didn’t communicate with Russians or Ukrainians,” the Finnish actor admits.

Етой весной общение с украинский другием сводилось, в обности, к тому, что что что – ли живы они и ли золотый ли в беспосности.

“ Haapasalo calls Zelensky a smart, objective and pleasant colleague.

Былые компьютерные сёмки – остона мобильного украинских контактов Хаапасало. He played in many Russian-Ukrainian films and series.

Haapasalo says that at that time, culturally, these countries were not divided as much as politically. In the field of show business, the markets of Russia and Ukraine intersected.

It was while working on a joint Russian-Ukrainian project that Ville Haapasalo met the future president Vladimir Zelensky. Они вместе играли в трилогии Любовь в большом городеwhich appeared on screens in 2009-2014.

Что гачесть российской киноиндустрии, то Вилле Хаапасало беспокоит ея трансформация. In the last ten years, the state has started to finance projects with a very concrete message.

“The majority of these films are either about the destruction of the Nazis during the Great Patriotic War, or they are love novels set on the Crimean peninsula.”

Haapasalo says that Russia perfectly understands the power of culture in the control of its citizens. Several of his friends-actors are in the government’s “black list”. Culture workers who, for example, do not support the position of the Russian leadership in the current war, do not receive a job anymore.

When the war started, Wille Haapasalo felt that literally overnight most of his career was destroyed:

“What I worked for in Russia became an insult. Although I never got into politics, it still turned out to be a rather critical moment in my career.”

About future cooperation with Russia – whether it’s business or cinema – now it’s hard to think. Haapasalo does not rule out that he will be able to work in this country again someday, but he pays attention to the fact that he himself does not know – whether he is on the proverbial “black list”.

А как насчёт participation в украинских проектах?

“Я не против, но я не знаю украинского языка. In my joint Russian-Ukrainian work, we always communicated in Russian. I don’t think it’s possible now.”

Article first published on 31.7.2022.

