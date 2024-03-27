Although not many games from the studios will be released this year, sonyon PlayStation 5 the situation is stronger than ever, this is due to the fact that the console will be receiving high quality third party things such as Stellar Blade, to that are added quite requested software updates. And regarding the latter, it seems that a certain function will arrive shortly that will help users who have been overwhelmed with the difficulty of a particular launch.

Within the game help section that already exists in PS5 the option will be added Community Game Help, and that will allow users to upload clips of certain parts of a game, this with the aim of helping users who are stuck with a puzzle or strategy to defeat an enemy. And before the clips could be shared on Twitter so that the help was on social networks, but it is well known that this alternative has been definitively withdrawn.

Here is part of what was mentioned in the company statement:

If you like to share your gaming knowledge with others and would like to contribute to the Community Game Help, you can choose to participate from the Settings menu*. You can also log out at any time, which will remove all of your posted videos from Community Game Help. These options will be available in the coming months, so stay tuned so you don't miss anything. If you enable this option, your PS5 will automatically capture a video when you complete a certain in-game activity. It will then be reviewed by the moderation team and, if approved, will be published as a Game Help tip so that players can view, learn from, and rate it. The videos will be deleted from the PS5 console once uploaded to our servers so as not to take up console storage.

It is worth mentioning that the function will be arriving individually for different games, so if it is not active now in some, we will have to wait for the implementation. Of course, it is intended that a large number of titles will be covered in 2024.

Via: PS Blog

Editor's note: It is a good way to know the solution to certain games in the industry, especially when they are new and the answers have not yet been uploaded to platforms like YouTube. We will have to wait for many titles to be covered in the coming months.