M.it measurement is one of those things. Large face-to-face events are impossible for known reasons. Nevertheless, the willing audience should find out what is beautiful, new and desirable in the watch industry this year. Then a complete trade fair such as Watches and Wonders, formerly Salon International de la Haute Horlogerie, will not move into the Geneva Expo site, but rather on the Internet. It is not worth striving for, which, mind you, is not due to the exhibitors, who have a lot of presentable items in their sample cases. On the one hand, this fair was a horror from an organizational point of view – from the messed up registration procedure to undersized servers that stretched their arms when there was increased access. On the other hand, watches held in cameras can only be assessed to a limited extent.

So if the round has to go into a square, that’s ultimately a crutch. Industry and product experience helps in assessing what has been seen, but it is better to understand watches in the literal sense of the word. Fortunately, we also had such opportunities because some manufacturers delivered important innovations to us for assessment in the home office and offered other individual appointments with a mask. Some highlights from these analogue meetings can also be seen in the picture on this page.

In our opinion, the hit of the season comes from Frederique Constant. The Geneva-based manufacture, now part of the Citizen Group, but operating independently, is literally giving watchmaking steam. Together with the University of Delft, the Geneva-based company developed a mechanical clockwork that oscillates at 40 Hertz or 288,000 vibrations per hour (A / h). This is ten times as fast as most mechanical watches and would not work with a conventional escapement system with balance and hairspring due to the inertia.









Instead, Frederique Constant uses a 0.3 millimeter thin disk made of silicon, which replaces the balance wheel, hairspring and lever by precisely etching out shapes and replaces the Swiss lever escapement. The Geneva-based company did not design a completely new movement, but instead inserted the silicon monolith into an existing movement, precisely where the lever escapement previously worked, and made the whole thing visible through an opening in the dial, just like the house. The ultra-modern technology is available in the classic-looking Slimline Monolithic Manufacture, which is offered as a limited steel model with a blue or silver dial in 810 copies for 4495 euros each. There are also 81 gold watches for 14,995 euros each. And large-scale production is to begin in 2022.

As reported, Zenith had already shown a comparable ultra-high frequency escapement. However, the Le Locle manufactory never got beyond a homeopathic number of items for hand-picked customers at steep prices. For this reason, Zenith is now letting chronograph fans click their tongues this season – with a high-frequency movement that oscillates at 5 Hertz and can thus measure and display the timed time to a tenth of a second. This is done with a pointer from the center and a scale on the black edge of the glass, while whole seconds and minutes are displayed on sub-dials at 3 and 6 o’clock. It is a real show to press the start button and watch the tenth of a second hand run. With this beautiful Chronomaster Sport for 9700 euros, Zenith has created a comparatively inexpensive alternative to the coveted Rolex Daytona, which costs 12,250 euros and which is only available on the gray market with years of waiting or high surcharges.

Comparatively cheap

The Rolex sister Tudor also has Daytona alternatives on offer with the new variants of the Black Bay chronograph, which are comparatively cheap at 4550 euros (leather or textile strap) and 4840 euros (steel strap), especially since they come with the chronometer-tested caliber MT5813 (based on Breitling B01) have a real manufacture movement on board.

For a long time, Nomos Glashütte and Oris from Hölstein in Switzerland have stood for affordable manufacturing technology. Both maintain a calm, competent appearance. Nomos proves this with the new Metro Neomatik 41 Update for 3500 euros, which is powered by the in-house caliber DUW 6101 with a patented ring date. At Oris, this season is dominated by the new manufacture movement Caliber 400, which offers five days of power autonomy and is now being successively used in new models, including the professional diving watch Aquis Pro Date Cal. 400 for 3900 euros.