Dhe former boxer René Weller was admitted to a clinic on Thursday because of his dementia. According to the Bild newspaper, his condition has deteriorated significantly in recent weeks.

His wife Maria Weller told the tabloid: “I couldn’t do it anymore. It literally slipped out of my fingers.” René Weller can no longer do anything on his own: he can no longer dress himself and can hardly walk. He’s also shaking all over. Weller was diagnosed with dementia eight years ago.

In the 1970s and 1980s, Weller was nine times German Champion and Vice European Champion among amateurs and twice European Champion of the EBU among professionals. He was also named boxer of the year five times.

His career was marked by scandals. Weller was considered a playboy, starred in two movies, appeared as a singer and sold clothes, cars, watches and gold during his professional career. In 1983 he was fined for selling stolen goods. In the early 2000s, he spent several years in prison for, among other things, cocaine trafficking and illegal possession of weapons.