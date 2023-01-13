LRapper and entrepreneur Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, is said to have married his girlfriend Bianca Censori, according to American tabloid news site TMZ. As TMZ points out, there is no official marriage certificate, but according to a source, the couple are said to have promised each other in a private ceremony. The 45-year-old was also seen wearing a wedding ring in paparazzi photos in Los Angeles on Sunday.

Censori is 27 years old, comes from Australia and has been working as an architectural designer for Yeezy, the fashion label the rapper founded together with Adidas, for about two and a half years.

Speculation of a potential marriage was sparked by the release of his song “Censori Overload,” in which Ye raps about how the Bible says he is not allowed to have sex outside of marriage. Ye is considered a devout believer.

Ye and his ex-wife, entrepreneur and reality star Kim Kardashian, only settled in a divorce dispute in November. The former couple, who married in Italy in 2014 and have four children together, have been divorced since March last year. The Chicago-born musician had recently attracted attention for his anti-Semitic and racist statements, after which Adidas ended its cooperation with him.