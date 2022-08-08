Dex-soccer star David Beckham apparently knows the feeling of not appearing cool with one’s own children. “Embarrassing dad moment,” wrote the 47-year-old on Instagram for a short video in which he wanted to sing at a concert by R&B singer The Weeknd in Miami, but failed to get started.

“The timing was wrong”

He and his 11-year-old daughter Harper, who can be heard off-screen, both burst out laughing. “The timing was a bit off but we got the curve in the end and I made Harper Seven laugh,” wrote the Brit.

In another clip, his daughter sings along, beaming and much more confident in the lyrics, mimicking her father’s movements, according to Beckham’s comment: “She mimics her father’s dancing and is so cute.”

Another photo reveals that the Brit and his daughter The Weeknd were also able to meet backstage. The Canadian musician responded to Beckham’s post with a heart.

Harper Seven Beckham is the youngest child and only daughter of former footballer and fashion designer Victoria Beckham.

Her brother Brooklyn Beckham married US actress Nicola Peltz in April, Romeo and Cruz Beckham were best man.