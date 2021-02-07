A.Some solutions have to be found first – provided that the problem is on your screen at all. We recently encountered two nice examples: Sony found out how you can simply take the TV sound with you on the handle, and Technisat is building a kitchen radio that starts on command, without any networking with Amazon or Google.

First of all, the Sony idea, which is anything but absurd. For example, if the family is sitting in front of the screen and grandpa has trouble following the mumbling inspector acoustically, he could put on headphones, but would then be quite isolated from his fellow men. Or he could grab the remote and turn up the volume until the neighbors knock on the wall. But what if he moved the tone closer to himself? A small TV speaker on the handle, which also serves as a remote control, allows this. The device with the name SRS-LSR200 for around 150 euros immediately inspires further scenarios: If, for example, the thirst calls for a fresh beer, you can quickly take the Henkelmann to the refrigerator without missing anything essential.

First, a flat charging cradle connected to a USB power supply unit fills the built-in battery. The coaster also establishes the audio contacts to the television – either digitally with an optical cable connection or analogue via wiring to the headphone output. The charging cradle also serves as a transmitter in the 2.4 gigahertz band. It radioed the loudspeaker and thus ensures freedom of movement within a radius of about 30 meters. The remote control buttons on the upper deck can not only control Sony TVs. All common brands respond to your commands, we have tried models from Samsung and Philips, for example. Before doing this, however, you have to press a certain key combination and then enter a suitable number code for the respective TV brand, but that is done in a few seconds.

The remote control does not support complicated maneuvers in the operating menus, but it switches between programs, regulates the volume or selects the input for external sources. The small speaker plays in three voices: two mini-chassis reproduce the stereo channels, the middle one emits a mono signal. The sound corresponds to the manageable membrane size. The device does not deliver significant bass, but that is not its mission either.

It significantly improves speech intelligibility, and a “Voice Zoom” button further promotes this feature. It emphasizes high frequencies in two stages in order to contour consonants even more clearly. And because its radio system, unlike Bluetooth, for example, works without delay, the Knirps can be operated without any reverberation or echo at the same time as the TV’s built-in sound transducers.



Technisat’s digital radio 3 Voice costs around 290 euros.

:



Image: Manufacturer





Technisat’s idea is just as plausible: voice control is particularly helpful in the kitchen, where your hands like to knead the cake batter, stir in the saucepan or guillotine cucumbers. But not everyone loves networking with the Internet giants’ eavesdropping services, and not everyone initially likes to configure online access and apps. So Technisat has developed its own offline voice control that does not predict the weather, but can verbally trigger the most important functions of a kitchen radio.

The compact cuboid, as wide as a forearm and deep as an outstretched hand, is called Digital Radio 3 Voice, costs around 290 euros and can do more than just digital radio reception. In addition to DAB +, it can also listen to FM programs, play CDs, play music from USB sticks or ask analogue sources to come to guest performances via its jack connection on the back of the device. A small color display shows all functions, lists channels, organizes the menu navigation, shows each digital channel with logo and name. The sound is not bad, Elac participated in the vote. Powerful basses or additional stereo stages cannot be created with it, but a warm timbre ensures pleasant kitchen entertainment.

Voice control is tied to standardized commands. Commands such as “sound louder”, “continue”, “source DAB” or “switch off” must be memorized and recited correctly, before the call “Hey Technisat” activates the listening mode. The owner decides in a special menu item whether the radio can also switch on on demand from stand-by mode. The system works very well within the scope of its possibilities, a voice in the device acknowledges the respective function with a key word so that the hobby cook can continue working without looking away.