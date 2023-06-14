Regional and local newspapers are the most credible of all the media, and the closest news is the one that is best resisting a certain information saturation that has been observed for a few years. This is highlighted by the Spanish version of the Digital News Report (DNR) 2023, prepared by researchers from the Faculty of Communication of the University of Navarra and coordinated by the Reuters Institute for the Study of Journalism of the University of Oxford.

More than two thousand Internet users have been surveyed in this research that points to a change in consumption habits and that can be summarized as that we have reduced the time and journalistic brands to be informed, with the exception of regional newspapers and locals, who continue to show their strength and credibility.

This trend was already pointed out in the previous Digital News Report, which revealed that almost three out of four Spaniards reported in local news outlets and 63% are “totally or very interested” in local and regional news.

The new 2023 edition of the DNR for Spain highlights that, taken as a whole, traditional non-digital media (press, radio and television) continue to be the main source of information for users (53%) compared to digital media (47% ).

Spain is the European leader in listening to podcasts, a format habitually used by 70% of those under 24 years of age

Researchers have detected a progressive reduction in the number of journalistic brands used by Spaniards for information in their day-to-day lives. In 2016, 81% combined five or more media outlets, and in 2023 it has decreased to 55%, but this thinning of the information diet reflects a consolidation of reference brands and a preference for more specialized or higher-profile news sources. trust. And there the journalistic brands related to the regional and local press have seen the percentage of users who trust them increase by six points.

Avoid the ‘hard news’



There is also a curious (and certainly revealing) phenomenon linked to the significant percentage of Internet users who “sometimes or occasionally” avoid information on what is called “hard news”, that is, matters of special relevance that have to do with national politics, the Ukrainian war, economy or finance. While 64% usually avoid this type of issue, local information is only avoided by barely 7% of the population, “which demonstrates a sustained interest in current affairs,” as the report points out, which also shows the interest of Spaniards for positive news and constructive journalism.

The study, on the other hand, consolidates podcast listening to the point that Spain leads this type of consumption in Europe. This informative format is widespread among those under 44 (56%), and especially among those under 24 (70% use it regularly). Topics focused on science and technology, economy, the media, health, history, as well as those related to lifestyle (food, fashion, travel and leisure) are preferred and somewhat more listened to than current affairs, social issues and events.

The report highlights that 13% of users pay for digital information, the highest figure since this study began in 2014. And most importantly, more than half of those who pay subscribe to two or more media, which places Spain among the countries with the most subscriptions per subscriber. Despite the rise of digital news, there is an “irreducible” group that is scratching their pockets for printed news (27% of those surveyed) and responds to the “intensive” reader profile, committed to current affairs and who values ​​the experience of read on paper

As for the device to check digital news, the mobile phone is sweeping (67%), far ahead of the computer (33%), the most popular until 2017, smart television (30%) and tablets (18%).