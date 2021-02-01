Despite the restrictions caused by the pandemic, it’s business as usual at Rafa Nadal International School.

This week the pupils enjoyed their weekly assembly, delivered by the school council, via Zoom.

Outdoor learning still features prominently and year 3 were making the most of the good weather by identifying living and nonliving things around the school grounds.

Year 1 have been pushing ahead with their learning and the focus this week has been emergent writing and number bonds to 20 and beyond.