The Key Stage 2 pupils at Queen’s College participated this year in Save The Med’s Changemaker Junior Project. They had to think about how they could reduce single-use plastic at school or home. It was decided that a good area to focus on would be looking at the amount of single-use plastic used at snack and lunch time. Classes designed logos, brainstormed and discussed ideas as to how plastics could be reduced and then put their ideas into action. The pupils were highly engaged and enthusiastic and came up with some great suggestions!

It is so important to keep the key messages of “refuse, reduce and reuse” alive. The children have been using their own tupperware containers and extended use water bottles as well as wooden or metallic cutlery. The Year 4 children have been coordinating the project within the primary department; all the children have been reminding their parents about the importance of making thoughtful decisions about plastics whilst they are out shopping.

The Nursery children have been learning about the seaside, where they go, what they like to eat and about all the things they can do when it’s summer time.

They have been listening to “The Snail and the Whale” story as well as other books the children brought into school to show their friends.