Kia knows no crisis. At least not in Germany. So far, the pandemic has been very good, says Germany boss Steffen Cost during the presentation of Kia innovations for this year. Of course, he was only able to show the most exciting ones in pictures: the EV6 electric car will make its debut this year. It is on a completely new platform, a range of more than 500 kilometers is possible, and even more important is that the battery can be charged from ten to 80 percent of capacity in less than 20 minutes, provided a corresponding charging station is available.

Similar to other brands, the proportion of electrified models at Kia is also increasing. Last year, every fifth Kia sold in Germany had a plug, this year it is every third. The big, 4.80 meter long Sorento, which is now also available as a plug-in hybrid, is fresh. A 1.6-liter turbo gasoline engine and an electric motor are combined, the system output is 265 hp, the maximum torque 350 Newton meters.

Despite the additional technology, almost no usable space is lost, a third row of seats is possible. The purely electric range is 57 kilometers according to WLTP. The base price for the SUV is 53,950 euros minus the subsidy.









Even if the electrified models are becoming increasingly important and Kia has set up an online showroom for video conferences with end customers for eight electric models this week, the traditional combustion engines still make up two thirds of the business. The small Picanto and compact Rio as well as the small SUV Stonic have now been modernized. Among other things, the trio received more assistance systems and a better online connection.

The all-electric Kia E-Soul and E-Niro have also been revised. Both can now optionally charge with 11 kW alternating current, and a coupling at the rear for bicycle transport is possible for an additional charge. Ultimately, the Stinger Coupé was also made fresh.