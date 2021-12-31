The Japanese brand Honda presents the new Gran Turismo NT1100. Designed in the Italian capital, it is manufactured in Japan, at the Kumamoto headquarters. As a general mechanical base part of the Africa Twin CRF1100 from which it inherits the adjusted frame with a reduced wheelbase by 40 millimeters and achieves a lower center of gravity. The twin-cylinder engine offers 102 hp of power and a transmission to choose between gearboxes, six-speed manual or DCT -automatic / sequential- with the same number of gears, six.

As usual, it has a large number of electronic elements to facilitate safety and driving, such as traction control with three modes of action or anti-wheelie control. As it is defined for daily driving and being able to carry out long journeys, it includes as standard a manually adjustable protective screen in five heights, a TFT screen as an instrument panel with innumerable parameters, automatic speed control, heated grips, side cases and a height to the rear. 820 mm soil.

Notable details include the parking brake or lighting, entrusted to LED technology in all parameters or Bluetooth connectivity. The price starts from the standard version with manual transmission at 14,400 euros and 1,000 euros plus the DCT version.

ADV 350



The new ADV 350 scooter is striking, with an image similar to the multipurpose X-ADV, an undefined vehicle that is difficult to classify between motorcycle and scooter that is having so much success. This new scooter will begin marketing from the beginning of next January with a price of 6,250 euros. It mixes the Adventure style of its sister X-ADV, with a double headlight with LED technology. Rear wheel grip is controlled by the HSTC (torque control) system.

The new physiognomy offers a manually height-adjustable windscreen with four positions, under the seat there is space for two full-face helmets with a capacity of 48 liters and it has a USB type C socket in the left glove compartment, under the handlebar. The instrument panel through an LCD screen integrates the Honda Smartphone Voice Control system and the starter is activated by a Smart Key proximity key with several options such as the ease of finding our motorcycle by flashing after activating the command.

The engine has 330 cubic centimeters of displacement, four valves, and a power of 29 horsepower. The suspensions are entrusted to a front telescopic inverted fork and double rear shock absorption with independent deposits in the two shock absorbers. The wheels made of aluminum alloy are 15 inches at the front and 14 inches at the rear.

The brakes feature single discs on the front and rear axles with two-channel anti-lock ABS brakes. In addition, in the safety section, it has an ESS emergency warning that is activated through the rear flashing lights when braking is very strong and abrupt. The fuel tank cubes almost 12 liters, which allows a range of close to 350 kilometers. The height from the seat to the ground is 795 millimeters.

Fireblade



Apart from these two models, Honda celebrates the 30th anniversary of the Fireblade with a limited edition of the CBR1000 RR with the tricolor design of the iconic 1992 and also renews the range of the CB and the Hornet.