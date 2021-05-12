If you have already started thinking about this, then your child is at the age when his or her natural curiosity has started to flourish.

From birth, children are constantly growing, adapting, and learning from their surrounding environment. Every child develops at their own pace. Many families whose mother tongue is not English are concerned with how the younger children will feel in an English speaking environment. Our over 60 years experience of providing the best of British education shows that children adapt very quickly – usually a lot quicker than parents do!

“We foster an early love of learning with children from as young as 2 years old. Children learn in an age-appropriate manner, and in a nurturing environment where it is safe to take risks and explore ”- Janice Short, Principal at Baleares International College, Sant Agustí

In our Early Years – the Nursery and Reception classes, children learn through a play-based development approach. The small class sizes and specially-designed classrooms encourage children to participate in an array of engaging activities.

The curriculum for our Nursery and Reception classes is the Early Years Foundation Stage (EYFS) that focuses on personal, social and emotional development; communication and language; physical development; literacy; mathematics; understanding the world; and expressive arts and design.

The innovative teaching techniques at BIC separate the school from the conventional forms of education for older children. Parents love the forward-thinking approach as we focus on the learning and engagement of children.

To ensure a comfortable learning environment, each year group in our Early Years and primary schools has highly qualified teachers with the curriculum being delivered by an English-speaking teacher, while a bilingual learning assistant is always there to help and assist.

Families benefit most from enrolling their children in the Early Years and staying through primary due to the progression of learning in the same environment. “They benefit from our stepping stones of knowledge, skills and understanding which enable them to build upon prior knowledge each year,” Mrs Short says.

The cozy and homelike atmosphere created at our primary schools will allow your child to adapt quickly and naturally. We understand that all children are different, so we give each child as much time as they need.

We would like to support families who are either considering or have already chosen Baleares International College for this next phase in their child's learning journey in September 2021.

Ms Elizabeth Compton, Head of Primary at BIC, Sa Porrassa and Mrs Janice Short, Principal at BIC, Sant Agustí will be virtually opening the doors of our Primary Schools on Thursday May 20 at 17.30

You will have the opportunity to ask any questions you might have, learn more about what's unique about BIC's Early Years and primary education and how your child can benefit the most from the best of British education offered by Baleares International College.

