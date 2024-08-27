During the Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase we had a new look at Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake. Here it was confirmed that this installment will let us customize each character’s hair style, accessories, colors, and voices. Along with this, it has been confirmed that This title will feature a new class, and it is Monster Wranglerwhich will have a heavy focus on capturing monsters.

Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake will arrive on Nintendo Switch on October 14.

Via: Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase