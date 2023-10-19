The long-awaited movie BioShock of Netflix It is still in the script writing stage, but its team is optimistic about its development. Michael Green, screenwriter of the project, spoke to Collider, and while he said he couldn’t share many details about the film BioShockconfirmed that work is being done on it again after the strike ended. Writers Guild of America (WGA).

“Netflix He’s been amazing about it. “They were excited before the strike, they are excited now after the strike,” Green said. “They called me, ‘How’s it going?’ the moment the strike ended, ‘Are you ready?’ [He estado] meeting regularly with [el director] Francis Lawrence and his team to polish a draft and return to action. We are all optimists. We all love him. It’s a huge, expansive nightmare world that we want to see come true. So, hopefully. I would love to have an update for you soon.”

Details about the film have been scarce since it was announced in February 2022. Green, who previously wrote logan and Blade Runner 2049joined the project in August 2022 along with the director of The Hunger GamesLawrence.

Netflix He hasn’t shared whether the film is an adaptation, a canonical prequel, or something else, but Lawrence promised that it would be “really faithful to the game itself.” The “expansive nightmare world” mentioned by Green certainly reflects the BioShock original. Released in 2007, players explored the underwater city of rapturewhich was originally a safe haven for the world’s greatest minds but became a place filled with chaos and horror.

Via: IGN

Editor’s note: BioShock It has an incredible universe and Rapture is an excellent city to create a truly worthwhile horror series or movie. I expect a lot from this project, please don’t disappoint me.